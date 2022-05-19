Idahoan Foods joined the Consumer Brands Association's (CBA) Ukraine relief efforts by donating 322,560 pouches of its ready-to-eat Honest Earth® brand Mashed Sweet Potatoes to CBA partner World Central Kitchen (WCK).
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idahoan Foods joined the Consumer Brands Association's (CBA) Ukraine relief efforts by donating 322,560 pouches of its ready-to-eat Honest Earth® brand Mashed Sweet Potatoes to CBA partner World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is providing emergency food relief, serving millions of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those remaining in the country.
"Idahoan Foods is proud to assist in hunger relief efforts both near and far, whether supporting a food bank in our own community or sending product overseas, and this instance is no exception," said Ryan Ellis, Vice President Retail Marketing and Business Development at Idahoan Foods. "By sharing the news of our recent donation to World Central Kitchen, our hope is that we inspire other food companies to join the Consumer Brands Association and their NGO partners in their efforts to provide crucial emergency relief to Ukraine."
This donation, with an estimated retail value of more than one million dollars, will provide over 645,000 servings of much-needed food assistance. The brand's Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes are shelf-stable and come ready-to-eat, avoiding the need for appliances. They're also a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, including potassium and iron.
As the leading producer of quality, Fresh-Dried™ potato products in the U.S., Idahoan Foods supports hunger relief efforts locally, across the country, and beyond. In fact, during 2021 Idahoan Foods donated more than six million servings of its potato products to charitable organizations and consumers, locally and nationally. These donations amounted to an estimated retail value of more than $2.7 million, more than 80% of which were to organizations combatting food insecurity.
Idahoan Foods has continued to provide food donations to organizations around the country in 2022. Recipients include regional food banks such as the Idaho Falls Community Basket, the Idaho Food Bank, the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Additionally, the company donates products to the following national organizations:
o Feed the Children – one of the leading anti-hunger organizations in America
o Gleanings for the Hungry – a mercy ministry of Youth With A Mission
o Convoy of Hope – an organization serving those in need across America
"When we say, 'Better Food for a Better World' it's not just a tagline, it's a mission we are committed to, and we believe it comes across in all of our Honest Earth products," Ellis said.
About Idahoan® Foods, LLC
For over 60 years, our passion has been to inspire culinary creativity with delicious, scratch-quality potatoes. We use only Certified 100% Idaho® Potatoes, world-renowned for their exceptional flavor and texture. Our farmers take pride in being stewards of the land, employing sustainable practices to ensure quality from field to fork and the preservation of this special resource for generations to come. Our Fresh-Dried™ potatoes are then cooked using our proprietary method that honors the integrity of the potato. This innovative cooking method allows for a final dish that stands up to scratch-made potatoes, while saving operators precious time and labor to deliver consistency and convenience with each batch. Operators can trust Idahoan® as their pantry hero, empowering them to bring their culinary vision to life. Learn more at http://www.idahoanfoodservice.com.
