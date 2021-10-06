SAO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFF announced today the launch of CHOOZIT® FIT, a culture series for pasta filata cheese makers in Brazil. Unlike other solutions available on the market, CHOOZIT® FIT is a unique phage-robust culture series that allows medium-sized cheese producers to create high-quality, stretchable mozzarella with a extremely robust and consistent quality.
Mozzarella, found on around 80 percent of the world's pizzas, is the top-selling type of cheese in Brazil, enjoyed by pizza lovers for its characteristic stretch and meltability. Increasingly, consumers are looking for affordable pizzas with consistent cheese quality, and cheese makers who deliver delicious, reliable mozzarella are in demand.
Medium-sized pizza cheese makers have long struggled to produce consistent, quality mozzarella due to challenges in the production process, including inconsistent vat-to-vat performance, a slow fermentation process and excessive moisture loss. The CHOOZIT® FIT series offers key advantages, including providing cheese makers optimum control over the fermentation process, uniform vat-to-vat quality, and optimum yield – all with maximum cost efficiency and an improved cheese quality.
The CHOOZIT® FIT series – with four true, biodiverse rotations – was designed to overcome the risk of fermentation delays due to challenging phage issues at the plant. The cultures deliver on performance, providing fast and consistent acidification that gives mozzarella optimal stretchability and melting properties with reduced moisture loss.
"As the demand for high-quality mozzarella rises across the global pizza industry, pizza cheese makers are looking for solutions that help them meet their potential for consistent, delicious cheese that is still affordable for consumers," said Annie Mornet, senior business director, Cheese, IFF. "With the CHOOZIT® FIT series, medium-sized mozzarella makers can create a delicious, stretchy, consistent cheese that pizza lovers in Brazil are craving for."
Mornet continued, "Moreover, with its highly biodiverse strain compositions within its four rotations, the CHOOZIT® FIT series gives cheese makers peace of mind when it comes to phage issues during production unlike any other cultures on the market."
The pizza market in Brazil is growing strong at 8 percent per year with a USD5 billion annual market value. São Paulo is the second largest city for pizza consumption in the world, after New York City and 99 percent of pizza makers are small entrepreneurs. Yet the cheese industry continues to face varying challenges – from manufacturing high volume productivity-driven industrial cheese to making premium specialty cheese where brand identity and taste differentiation are key factors of success.
IFF's range of solutions will be able to help cheese manufacturers meet those challenges, improve the efficacy of their production, achieve higher productivity, maximize yield and deliver consistency. The CHOOZIT® FIT series is available globally. Please contact our regional sales offices for more information. To learn more about the CHOOZIT® FIT series of cultures, and other food and beverage solutions, visit http://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com/products/choozit-fit-new-phage-robust-culture-series.html
About IFF's Health & Biosciences division
Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences (H&B) platform is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. H&B works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
©2021 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact
Francis Stalder, IFF, +31 6 30 96 58 52, francis.stalder@iff.com
SOURCE IFF