SUNBURY, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weis Markets today announced the successful completion of its month-long round-up at the register program to support the iFoster Hope campaign. On behalf of Weis Markets, Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing, presented a $250,000 check to iFoster, the national nonprofit that is operating the iFoster Hope campaign. These funds will provide children and youth in foster care in the seven states Weis serves with the resources and services they most need to reach their potential.
"We live and work in the communities we serve and believe in giving back to causes that help children," said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. "iFoster targets support and resources to help at risk youth live better lives. We are grateful to our customers for their support and have complemented their generosity with a corporate donation."
As COVID-19 continues to impact everyone's lives, our most vulnerable children and youth, those in foster care, are even more adversely impacted. The thousands of generous Weis Market customers who contributed to the round-up campaign will have a huge impact on the lives of young people in foster care in their communities. iFoster has engaged its national network of foster care agency partners to identify the local needs and ensure young people receive the specific resources and services they need to achieve their potential.
"We are so grateful to Weis Markets for launching the iFoster Hope campaign to support local children and youth in foster care and those aging out," said Serita Cox, iFoster Co-Founder & CEO. "These funds will make a real difference in the lives of foster kids in all of the communities Weis Markets serves."
About iFoster
iFoster is a national nonprofit that connects youth in the child welfare system with the resources they need to succeed. iFoster has built the largest and most inclusive online community of young people and organizations in foster care in all 50 states. On behalf of the community, iFoster negotiates and collaborates with hundreds of partners who can provide the resources, support and opportunities that foster youth need to become successful adults. Visit iFoster.org.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.
Media Contact
Reid Cox, iFoster, +1 (530) 550-9672, reid@ifoster.org
