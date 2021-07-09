NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow by USD 430.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period.
Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40777
The increasing social acceptance of cannabis is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, negative health effects will hamper the market growth.
Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market: Product Landscape
The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market share growth by the cannabis-infused beers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cannabis-infused beers market segment has been witnessing multiple mergers and acquisitions over the last few years. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market size.
Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market: Geographic Landscape
North America has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market vendors. Factors such as the increasing number of new product launches and collaborations between major vendors in the alcoholic beverages sector are accelerating the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth in North America. The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market share growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cannabis-based-alcoholic-beverages-market-industry-analysis
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Alcohol Ingredients Market by Beverage, Ingredient, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered:
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV
- California Dreamin
- CannaVines
- Heineken NV
- Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG
- MJ Wines LLC
- NABC Inc.
- Rebel Coast Winery
- Winabis
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase
Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40777
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cannabis-infused beers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cannabis-infused spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cannabis-infused wines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV
- California Dreamin
- CannaVines
- Heineken NV
- Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG
- MJ Wines LLC
- NABC Inc.
- Rebel Coast Winery
- Winabis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40777
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-on-cannabis-based-alcoholic-beverages-market-from-challenges-like--negative-health-effects-301328286.html
SOURCE Technavio