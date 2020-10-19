- New research from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Abbott, and U.S. Air Force published in the journal Scientific Reports demonstrates that the right nutrition is directly linked to physical and cognitive performance in active duty men and women in the U.S. Air Force - Research subjects from the U.S. Air Force, who consumed a specialized nutrition drink with key nutrients, showed an 11% improvement in working memory, resulting in better information processing, problem-solving and multitasking skills - When nutrition was combined with an exercise regimen, study participants showed statistically significant improvements in 80% of key fitness and cognition metrics measured