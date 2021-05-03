ALBA, Italy, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an eye to the future, daughter Federica, with the crucial support of her cousin Cesare, Pio's nephew, wishes to honor her father's legacy. True to its long tradition of terroir-driven viticulture and artisanal winemaking, the family will offer its fans a refreshed look for its historic Barolo and Barbaresco labels along with two special wines in limited releases.
The Pio Cesare philosophy blends tradition and a firm belief in terroir identity—its multi single-vineyard Barolo and Barbaresco are meant to paint a picture of both the region and the vintage.
"Each vineyard and plot have its own character and only by blending all these different exposures we can produce wines with our family's personal and traditional touch: this is our signature," explains Federica Boffa, 5th generation owner. Pio Boffa began to acquire vineyards in the 1970s and today Pio Cesare wines are sourced from the most prestigious and exclusive parcels – all Family-owned and intentionally located in different communes of the Barolo and Barbaresco region. "Respecting our vineyards in their individuality but representing our region as a whole will always be our mission," adds Federica.
To commemorate its 140th anniversary, Pio Cesare decided to refresh the label for its classic Barolo and Barbaresco, the winery's flagship bottles recognized around the world, adorned with the town of Alba's crest and golden medals dating back to the early days. "This year we have decided to emphasize even more our idea that a Barolo coming from multiple vineyards does not necessarily have to be considered inferior in quality to a single-vineyard wine," Federica explains, adding that it was time to acknowledge the name loyal enthusiasts had given to her family's wines since the 1960s by adding the name on each label starting with the 2017 vintage: Barolo Pio and Barbaresco Pio.
"We also decided to add '1881-2021' to the capsules to highlight this milestone for our family, hoping it resonates with our fans around the world."
Exclusively for the 140th anniversary, the family is paying homage to the backbone of its Barolo production: the soil and terroir of Serralunga d'Alba. "Our commitment to Serralunga runs deep," adds Cesare Benvenuto, 5th generation of the family. "1881 numbered bottles of Barolo del Comune di Serralunga d'Alba of the superb 2017 vintage, sourced exclusively from our family-owned vineyards in this village: Ornato, La Briccolina, Serra and Lirano—all represented on the label by a multi-colored tetrahedron."
In addition to this new wine, the family is also releasing a Barolo Riserva from the highly acclaimed 2000 vintage. "Every year, we set aside a small quantity of bottles to share with friends," says Cesare. Hidden since bottling in the deepest part of the cellar, this release is a nod to the turn of the century which marked the beginning of a series of extraordinary vintages in the Langhe. The 500-numbered-bottle limited edition "is a tribute to our Barolo's longevity, to our family tradition, and more importantly, to the guardian angel of our family who left us last year: our grandmother Rosy," Federica notes. "This time, the label honors my grandmother with an image of the cellar key that she used to wear on her necklace. When we open a bottle with friends and longstanding clients, we honor her legacy and our family's winemaking philosophy."
Founded by Cesare Pio in 1881, Pio Cesare today, in the hands of the same family, relies on more than 173 acres of prestigious family-owned vineyards to handcraft a range of highly regarded wines, from Barolo and Barbaresco to Chardonnay and Sauvignon, exporting to more than 50 countries. Built on the ancient Roman walls of Alba, the winery's historic cellar is a complex subterranean maze spanning four levels, the lowest of which sits beneath the Tanaro River.
