BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially in full swing, and while the season may look a little different this year, So Delicious Dairy Free believes we all deserve to enjoy summer sundaes! The leader in dairy-free frozen dessert offerings for over 30 years is gearing up for National Ice Cream Day on July 19 in an extra sweet way: by announcing "Every Day is Sundae," a campaign that inspires frozen treat lovers everywhere with unique and delicious sundae recipes for every day of the week. The cherry on top: it also gives 50 lucky fans the chance to win free customized pints of their favorite So Delicious Dairy Free frozen dessert for themselves and their friends.
"At So Delicious, we're fanatic about our frozen desserts, and this National Ice Cream Day we want to give people an excuse to celebrate each day with delectable, easy-to-prepare treats at home," said Jessica Holland, Senior Brand Manager for So Delicious Dairy Free. "That's why we are declaring 'Every Day is Sundae,' partnering with dessert connoisseurs to create unique and fun recipes for every day of the week, and rewarding lucky fans with their favorite pint of frozen desserts so they have everything they need to celebrate properly!"
From July 12 - 19, famous foodies are sharing scrumptious dairy free ice cream recipes daily and encouraging those who love frozen treats to recreate them at home. Each recipe can be found on its creator's Instagram channel with the hashtag #EveryDayisSundae and features creative sundaes using different flavors of So Delicious frozen desserts. On July 19, National Ice Cream Day, So Delicious will share all of the recipes on its Instagram (@so delicious) channel with a celebratory carousel post. Fifty fans who visit So Delicious on Instagram, comment on their favorite recipe on the post shared on July 19, and mention a friend or loved one that they would like to share it with, will be randomly selected to receive two free personalized So Delicious frozen dessert pints - one for themselves and one for their friend!*
Each So Delicious frozen dessert flavor is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan Action Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. With so many delicious options, there is sure to be a sundae for any sweet tooth:
- Brunch Waffle Sundae by Natalie Thomas of @feastingonfruit (live July 12): This recipe combines So Delicious Chocolate Salted Caramel Oatmilk Frozen Dessert and So Delicious Creamy Vanilla Bean Oatmilk Frozen Dessert between two grain-free vegan waffles. Brunch will never be the same!
- Salted Caramel Cluster S'mores Sundae by Sara Stewart of @sara.haven (live July 13): Can you say give me s'more? Marshmallows, So Delicious Salted Caramel Cluster Cashewmilk Frozen Dessert, graham crackers and chocolate create the ultimate treat to kick off the week.
- Taco Tuesday Sundae by Karly Gomez of @asimplepantry (live July 14): Ever tried an edible cookie dough taco? Now you can with this tasty recipe featuring So Delicious Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Frozen Dessert and fresh seasonal cherries.
- Kid-Friendly Dairy Free Sundae Bowl by Sophie Jaffe of @sophie.jaffe (live July 15): We're not kidding around with how delicious this will be! Grab the whole family and enjoy So Delicious Cookie Dough Coconutmilk Frozen Dessert with jam.
- Throwback Thursday Classic Banana Split Sundae by Jasmine Briones of @sweetsimplevegan (live July 16): The traditional banana split just got way sweeter with this recipe featuring grilled bananas and three yummy dairy free ice cream flavors: So Delicious Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk, So Delicious Salted Caramel Cluster Cashewmilk and So Delicious Dark Chocolate Truffle Cashewmilk Frozen Desserts.
- Coffee and Black Sugar Coconutmilk Vanilla by Dominique Ansel of @dominiqueansel (live July 17): The master pastry chef offers a dairy free treat! Give homemade coffee jelly a try with this delight featuring a classic: So Delicious Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Frozen Dessert!
- French Toast Sundae by Nisha Vora of @rainbowplantlife (live July 18): Have the best weekend brunch toast yet with this sweet confection starring So Delicious Creamy Vanilla Bean Oatmilk Frozen Dessert.
- Ice Cream Sandwich Sundae by Grace Atwood of @graceatwood (live July 19, National Ice Cream Day): Oh cookie that's good! This can't-miss recipe includes vegan peanut butter cookies with So Delicious Dairy Free Creamy Vanilla Bean Oatmilk Frozen Dessert and So Delicious Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Cashewmilk Frozen Dessert sandwiched between.
To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free, #EveryDayisSundae and the National Ice Cream Day giveaway, visit Instagram. Additional details on So Delicious can also be found at www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com.
*Offer valid on 7/19/20. Share your favorite recipe and tag a friend on @So_delicious #EveryDayIsSundae post on Instagram between 10:00am EST and 11:59:59pm EST on July 19, 2020. A limit of 50 winners will be chosen randomly; offer available while supplies last. Limit one entry per person. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, age 21+. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, or associated with, Instagram. See full rules at https://bit.ly/EverydayIsSundae
About So Delicious® Dairy Free:
So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.
About Danone North America:
Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.