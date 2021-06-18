COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a new video, "This Is Crimson Cup," award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea explores what it means to Focus on Good in relationships with coffee farmers, independent coffee shop customers and coffee consumers.
"Our emphasis starts with an exceptional cup of coffee from bean to brew, but it's so much more," said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"By focusing on good, we create positive changes around the world through our products and services. From roasting award-winning coffees to building houses for impoverished coffee workers, we create ripples of positive impact."
From its Columbus, Ohio headquarters, the roaster supports over 350 independent coffee shops, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh.
Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Crimson Cup has helped over 200 entrepreneurs open and run independent coffee shops serving their local communities. At least 20 more plan to open in 2021.
The company also maintains direct trade relationships with over 50 smallholder coffee farmers. Its sustainability and coffee buying teams travel over 100,000 miles annually to forge relationships and source outstanding coffees.
Through life-enriching Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports education, health, sustainability and economic growth for small-plot coffee farmers and their communities
"Wherever we go, we empower people to be their best," Ubert said. "To do what is meaningful, not just what is expected."
"We invite you to join us in creating a sustainable future for specialty coffee," he concluded. "Whether you are a coffee farmer, coffee shop owner or enjoy a terrific cup of espresso, you can make a meaningful impact on communities at home and abroad."
Through June 30th, visit the House of Hope exhibit located in front of the Cineplex at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. There, you will receive a card to give to the barista at Crimson coffeehouse at 400 Worth Avenue. Crimson will donate $1 from every coffee purchase to support Honduran coffee farming communities.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
