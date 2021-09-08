NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Kosmos Q Inc. is No. 431 and No. 1 in Oklahoma on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It is an absolute honor to see Kosmos Q Inc. on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. We are thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment as a team while we continue to grow our organization" said Darian Khosravi, President and CEO of Kosmos Q Inc.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available now on newsstands.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2021 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 19 to 23, 2021. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
Since the beginning, the Kosmos Q mission has been to help barbecue fanatics who want to make the most badass Q on the planet, by equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to make the best barbecue every time. We want to inspire people to savor their barbecue experiences while creating unforgettable memories with their family and friends. With Kosmos Q rubs, sauces, injections, and more, even backyard barbecue beginners can serve up award-winning meals every time.
