AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InchBug®, the go-to brand for "labels for those you love," has revamped its wildly popular Orbit Label®, a first-to-market personalized, reusable labeling system for drink containers. The newly-launched Orbit Label 2.0 features contrasting personalization without the use of ink or paint, and is the first one on the market made of 100% kid-safe silicone. Orbit Labels® 2.0 continue to feature personalization and are non-adhesive, and reusable.
"For our new Orbit Labels 2.0, we've maintained the same ease and function of the original Orbit Label that parents know and love, while elevating key design features for an even better look and product experience," said Brenda Feldman.
Orbit Labels 2.0 solve the universal parenting challenge of easily designating and identifying look-alike baby bottles, sippy cups, sports bottles, and snack containers for daycare, pre-school, and camp. The flexible latex-free band stretches and releases for a snug fit, and is the only one of its kind to feature eye-catching, contrasting two-tone personalization with white customized text to make names stand out and easier to spot. There are up to two lines of text personalization with fonts including Love Letter, CAPSLOCK, and Contempo.
Other updates include a new wave profile and whimsical new icons like Dinosaur, Smile, Cupcake, Heart, Trophy, Diamond, Rocket, and Unicorn. The new modern, earthy color palette includes Chili Pepper Red, Cool Mint, Lullaby Blue, Deep Sky Blue, Seagrass Green, and Nautical Navy. Built to last without fading, peeling or fading away, Orbit Labels 2.0 are dishwasher and microwave-safe, waterproof, BPA-free, and can also be boiled and sterilized. Orbit Labels 2.0 currently have patents pending.
The original Orbit Label was launched in 2005. Creator Brenda Feldman garnered an investment offer on Shark Tank for her invention, which she declined. Since 2005, Feldman has continued to build her own success in both the parenting and organization sectors with the Orbit Label, and other personalized adhesive labeling solutions and gifts for today's modern families.
Orbit 2.0 labels are available now exclusively on InchBug.com for a retail price of $9.95 for a pack of two labels, $16.95 for a pack of four labels, $32.24 for a pack of eight labels, and $48 for a pack of 12 labels. For more information, visit http://www.inchbug.com.
About InchBug®
Launched in 2005, InchBug® is the go-to brand for "labels for those you love." InchBug offers a complete line of high-quality labeling solutions, including the original Orbit Label®, a personalized, non-adhesive, reusable labeling system for bottles, cups, and containers, and a wide range of personalized adhesive labels and seasonal gifts. InchBug is also the creator of MyDrinky™, the innovative adjustable drink holder that takes the squeeze out of juice boxes and pouches. The brand and its founder Brenda Feldman have been featured on Shark Tank (2016) and in other media. InchBug is headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit http://www.inchbug.com to view the complete product collection. Connect with InchBug on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.
