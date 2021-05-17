DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Pet Food Market, by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish and Other Pets includes Birds, Tortoise, Small Mammals like Rabbits, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Mouse, etc.), by Food Type, by Point of Sale, by Region, by Leading Cities, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Pet Food Market is expected to grow at a robust rate by exhibiting a CAGR of 16.64% during the forecast period
Growth of the pet food market in India can be attributed to the growing pet population, increasing product innovations in pet food industry, people adopting western culture, which is evident from their changing lifestyles, consumer preference for good and premium quality pet food products and increasing demand for organic pet food.
Rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding the fact that pets should be given pet food instead of home-made food are other factors contributing to the growth of the pet food market in India. Moreover, evolving pet food demand from middle-class populations and rising ownership of pets across the country, especially dogs, are some major drivers of pet food market in India.
The Indian Pet Food Market is categorized into by pet type, by food type, by point of sale, by region, by leading cities and by company. In terms of pet type, the market is divided into dog, cat, fish and others. Among these, dogs dominated the Indian Pet Food Market in FY2019 and are expected to hold their dominance during the forecast period as well. This is primarily due to rising ownership of pets across the country, especially dogs as they are more popular pets than other animals such as cats, birds, fish, etc., and people treat them as a part of their families.
In terms of food type, the market is segmented into dry, wet and others (treats, flake & pellet, freeze-dried, etc.). Out of these, dry food type accounted the majority share in the market in FY2019 and is expected to further dominate the market in FY2026 as well. This is due to fact that dry food type is more popular when it comes to choosing dog food as it is easy to serve and is available in various flavors and variants.
In terms of point of sale, the Indian Pet Food Market is segmented into dedicated pet store, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail and others (convenience store, pharmacy, etc). Out of these, dedicated pet store has accounted for the majority share in the Indian Pet Food Market in FY2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market until FY2026. However, the companies are increasing their focus on increasing their product availability at supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience store, pharmacy, and online retail across the country.
In terms of region, the market is categorized into North, South, East & West. Out of these, North India holds major portion of market in FY2020 followed by South India due to increasing pet population, increasing number of nuclear families and changing lifestyle of the customers. Additionally, the old tradition of keeping a dog as a pet by the house owners for safety and lookout, is also a major factor driving the market across North and South India.
In terms of leading cities, the market is segmented into Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and rest of India. Out of these, Mumbai accounted for the majority share in the Indian Pet Food Market due to increasing availability of nutritional pet food products across the city, lack of time among people to prepare homemade foods for pets, companion option for one-person household.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian Pet Food Market include Mars International India Private Limited, Indian Broiler Group Pvt. Ltd., Charoen Pokphand India Pvt Ltd, Farmina Pet Foods India (Russo Mangimi SpA), Gitwako Farms India Pvt. Ltd., Venky's (India) Ltd. and others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021E
- Forecast Period: FY2022F-FY2026F
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Pet Food Market Overview
5. India Pet Food Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish and Other Pets includes Birds, Tortoise, Small Mammals like Rabbits, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Mouse, etc.)
5.2.2. By Food Type (Dry, Wet & Others (Treats, Flake & Pellet, Freeze-Dried, etc.))
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Leading City
5.2.5. By Point of Sale (Dedicated Pet Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Retail & Others)
5.2.6. By Company
6. India Dog Food Market Outlook
7. India Cat Food Market Outlook
8. India Fish Food Market Outlook
9. India Other Pet Food Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
10. Supply Chain Analysis
11. Import and Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Mars International India Private Limited
16.2.2. Indian Broiler Group Pvt. Ltd.
16.2.3. Gitwako Farms India Pvt. Ltd.
16.2.4. Venky's (India) Ltd.
16.2.5. Charoen Pokphand India Pvt Ltd
16.2.6. Farmina Pet Foods India (Russo Mangimi SpA)
16.2.7. Cuddle Up Diet Products Pvt. Ltd.
16.2.8. Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt. Ltd.
16.2.9. Sernea Enterprises
16.2.10. Agro Food Industries
16.2.11. Stylam Pvt Ltd
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhskqg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-pet-food-market-report-2020-2026-featuring-mars-international-indian-broiler-group-charoen-pokphand-farmina-gitwako-farms-venkys-301292524.html
SOURCE Research and Markets