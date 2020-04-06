DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Rice Market by Value & Volume, by Segment, by Packed Rice Type, by Pack, by Sales Channel, by Company, by Region, by State, by City, Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a comprehensive historical and forecasted analysis of the Indian rice market.
Rice is an outstanding staple food in Indian market which is grown throughout the year heaving region-wise favourable rice growing seasons. Eastern, North-eastern and Southern are major rice-producing region because of a pleasant climate throughout the year.
India is among the top five rice-producing nations which include China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam in the list. India produces above 23% of overall global rice production. Indian rice market is primarily dominated by unorganised sector because of the presence of several local players and the easy availability of rice through small retail stores which are also called as Kirana stores.
The organised industry has started making a mark in the last couple of years as the targeting Tier 1 and 2 cities where the urbanisation have increased. The report consists of a various segment of the rice market in India like basmati, packed and further segmented into its types. There is a complete trade analysis with current market trends. This will help with a market share of top-performing companies present in the competition.
India's rice production, as well as the consumption, has increased over the years and also there is an involvement of many top companies which have evolved the organised rice industry. Along with the production, India is also the top rice exporting nation that nearly exports 25% of global rice export. Overall India's rice export is dominated by basmati rice as India being the highest producer of basmati rice globally. Iran and Saudi Arabia are the largest importer of basmati rice from India and contribute the highest value share in India's overall basmati rice export.
Indian domestic rice market has grown at the CAGR of above 4% from in the last five years. Domestically in India's rice market non-basmati rice holds the more significant portion as compare to basmati rice as the production of basmati rice is limited to only several states but is considered in the premium segment of rice. The unorganised dominated market is now shifting towards an organised market which is growing nearly at a CAGR of 12% consumer awareness, and increasing urbanization are playing an essential role in developing the packed rice market in India. Packed rice market in India is highly dominated by basmati rice and with the new health rice segments like brown rice and organic rice whose demand have increased in recent years.
Prominent companies operating in packed rice sector are KRBL, LT foods, Kohinoor foods, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Export) Ltd, Adani Wilmar limited. The leading packed rice brands are India Gate, Dawaat, Kohinoor and Aeroplane. Private label brands like Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, and Grofers are trying their hands in this sector plus the edible oil sector like Fortune brand have started penetrating in this sector.
Considered in This Report
- Geography: India & Global
- Base Year: FY 2018-19
- Estimated Year: FY 2019-20
- Forecast Year: FY 2024-25
Objective of the Report
- To give detailed overview of Indian rice market
- To provide market size and forecast of global rice market by value and volume
- Analysis and forecast of Indian rice market by value and volume
- Analysis and forecast of Indian domestic rice market by value and volume
- Analysis and forecast of Indian domestic packed rice market by value and volume
- Profile of leading players in Indian rice market
Scope of the Report
- Global rice market by value & volume with forecast
- Global rice production by country
- Global rice trade by country
- India rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India rice production by state
- India domestic rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India domestic packed rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India domestic packed rice market share by company
- India domestic packed rice market share by state
- India domestic packed rice market share by sales Channel
- India domestic packed rice market share by rice Type
- India Domestic packed rice market share by packaging (Kgs)
- India white rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India brown rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India organic rice market by value & volume with forecast
- India rice market product price & variant analysis
- India rice market import export analysis
Companies Profiled
- KRBL Limited
- LT Foods
- Kohinoor Foods Limited
- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd.
- Adani Wilmar Limited
