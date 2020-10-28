CELAYA, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter ("3Q20") and first nine months of 2020 ("9M20") ended on September 30th, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").

HIGHLIGHTS 2020

  • Net sales increased 19.5% in 3Q20 and 8.5% in 9M20.
  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 8.8% in 3Q20 and 9.4% in 9M20.
  • EBITDA margin was 10.0% for 3Q20 and 6.4% for the 9M20
  • Earnings per basic and diluted share were $1.38 for 3Q20 and $4.93 for 9M20.

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "As economic activities started reactivating, after lockdown measures during the previous quarter, we observed the demand improving, which resulted in a better balance between supply and demand, mainly in Mexico. This allowed us to observe unseasonal good prices for the 3Q20.

The balance between supply and demand, and our strong and diversified participation in the Mexican market, allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 19.5% for the quarter versus the same period of 2019.

In terms of cost, the depreciation of the Mexican peso vs the U.S dollar, year over year, still had a negative impact during 3Q20 regarding our raw materials value. As a result, our cost of sales increased 18.9% vs the same quarter of 2019.

On the other hand, we managed to keep our SG&A under control. As a percentage of sales, it represented 8.8% over sales vs the 9.8% reported in 3Q19.

Also, during this quarter, we integrated Sonora Agropecuaria to our financial results. Which is a swine processor and distributor with participation in the export market as well.

As a result of the conditions mentioned above, our operating profit for the quarter was $1,484.8 million which is 25.6% higher than the $1,181.8 million reported in 3Q20. In terms of EBITDA, we reported $1,828.2 million in 3Q20 which is 21.4% higher than the $1,505.8 million reported in 3Q19, that is 10.0% and 9.8% of EBITDA margin for each period respectively.

Our quarterly results, combined with our strong financial structure, allowed us to continue with our social responsibility initiatives.

Now more than ever, we are committed with the recovery of the families in need.  To do so, we extended our donation program Apoyo de Corazón in coordination with public and private institutions. During the 3Q20 we donated more than 296,000 kilos of chicken which benefited more than 1.2 million people across Mexico. We look forward to keep with this program through the remaining of the year".

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2019.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net Sales


18,292.4

15,312.9

2,979.5

19.5

Net sales in Mexico


13,114.4

10,981.4

2,133.0

19.4

Net sales in the U.S.


5,178.0

4,331.5

846.5

19.5

 

NET SALES BY SEGMENT





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net Sales


18,292.4

15,312.9

2,979.5

19.5

Poultry


16,226.6

13,879.8

2,346.8

16.9

Other


2,065.7

1,433.1

632.6

44.1

 

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT




In tons



Change


3Q20

3Q19

Volume

%

Total sales volume:

568,470

550,640

17,830.7

3.2

Poultry

434,272

424,645

9,627.1

2.3

Others

134,198

125,994

8,203.5

6.5








The Company's 3Q20 net sales totaled $18,292.4 million; $2,979.5 million or 19.5% higher than the   $15,312.9 million reported in 3Q19.  The increase is a result of better prices in all our main business lines.

In 3Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.3% of our total sales which is the same level of 3Q19.

GROSS PROFIT





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Cost of sales


15,107.6

12,706.5

2,401.1

18.9

Gross profit


3,184.7

2,606.4

578.4

22.2

Gross margin


17.4%

17.0%

-

-

In 3Q20, cost of sales was $15,107.6 million; $2,401.1 million or 18.9% higher than the $12,706.5 million reported in 3Q19. This increase was mainly attributed to higher unit cost in our main business lines mainly as a result of higher raw material costs in peso terms.

The Company´s gross profit in 3Q20 was $3,184.7 million, higher than the gross profit of $2,606.4 million in 3Q19, with a gross margin of 17.4% for 3Q20 vs 17.0% in 3Q19.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A")

 

In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Total SG&A


1,600.8

1,497.6

103.2

6.9

Total SG&A expenses in 3Q20 were $1,600.8 million; $103.2 million higher than the $1,497.6 million reported in 3Q19. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 8.8% in 3Q20 and 9.8% in 3Q19.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Other income (expense), net


(99.2)

73.0

(172.2)

(235.8)

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 3Q20, we recorded other expenses of $99.2 million, compared with other income of $73.0 million reported in 3Q19.

OPERATING INCOME





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Operating income


1,484.8

1,181.8

303.0

25.6

Operating margin


8.1%

7.7%

-

-

Operating income in 3Q20 totaled $1,484.8 million; $303.0 million higher than the Operating income of $1,181.8 million reported in 3Q19. This represents an operating margin of 8.1% for 3Q20, versus an operating margin of 7.7% in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher prices and higher volume sold. This last one, mainly in other segment as a result of the consolidation of Sonora Agropecuaria.


NET FINANCIAL INCOME





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net Financial Income


(267.5)

405.7

(673.2)

(165.9)

Financial Income


(212.9)

486.7

(699.6)

(143.7)

Financial Expense


54.6

81.0

(26.4)

(32.6)

In 3Q20, the Company reported net financial expenses of $267.5 million, compared to a net financial income of $405.7 million reported in the same period of 2019. The decrease is mainly attributed to lower exchange rate gains due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso when compared to the 2Q20.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Total Taxes


359.2

474.4

(115.2)

(24.3)

Income tax


114.5

48.2

66.2

137.3

Deferred income tax


244.7

426.1

(181.4)

(42.6)








Total taxes for the 3Q20 were $359.2 million, which is lower when compared with total taxes of the same period of 2019 as a result of lower income before taxes.

NET INCOME





In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net income


858.1

1,113.1

(255.0)

(22.9)

Net margin


4.7%

7.3%

-

-

Basic and diluted earnings per share1


1.38

1.85

(0.5)

n/a

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2


16.56

22.23

(5.7)

n/a

Weighted average Shares outstanding3


599,823

600,000

-

-

1 In pesos
2 in pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares
3 In thousands of shares

The net income for 3Q20 was $858.1 million, representing a basic and diluted income per share of $1.38 pesos, compared with a net income of $1,113.1 million, which represented a $1.85 pesos of net income per share in 3Q19.  This decrease is mainly attributed to lower net income. Net margin in 3Q20 was 4.7% compared to a margin of 7.3% reported in 3Q19.

EBITDA



In millions of pesos


3Q20

3Q19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net income


828.0

1,111.3

(283.4)

(25.5)

   Income tax expense (benefit)


359.2

474.4

(115.2)

(24.3)

   Result in associates


30.1

1.8

28.4

1,611.4

   Net finance (income) expense


267.5

(405.7)

673.2

(165.9)

   Depreciation and amortization


343.4

324.0

19.4

6.0

EBITDA


1,828.2

1,505.8

322.4

21.4

EBITDA Margin (%)


10.0%

9.8%

-

-

Net revenues


18,292.4

15,312.9

2,979.5

19.5

EBITDA in 3Q20 reached $1,828.2 million representing an EBITDA margin of 10.0%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,505.8 million in 3Q19, with an EBITDA margin of 9.8%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY





In millions of pesos


9M20

9M19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net Sales


50,462.7

46,520.6

3,942.1

8.5

Net sales in Mexico


35,521.9

33,815.4

1,706.5

5.0

Net sales in the U.S.


14,940.8

12,705.2

2,235.5

17.6

 

NET SALES BY SEGMENT





In millions of pesos


9M20

9M19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net Sales


50,462.7

46,520.6

3,942.1

8.5

Poultry


45,185.7

41,991.8

3,193.9

7.6

Other


5,277.0

4,528.8

748.2

16.5

 

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT




In metric tons



Change


9M20

9M19

Volume

%

Total sales volume:

1,711,165

1,679,544

31,621

1.88

Poultry

1,324,924

1,286,960

37,963

2.95

Others

386,241

392,584

(6,343)

(1.62)








During the 9M20, net sales totaled $50,462.7 million; $3,942.1 million or 8.5% more than the $46,520.6 million reported in the same period of 2019.

In 9M20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 29.6% of our total sales, compared with 27.3% in 9M19.

OPERATING RESULTS





In millions of pesos


9M20

9M19

Change



$

$

$

%

Cost of Sales


43,239.4

38,386.7

4,852.7

12.6

Gross Profit


7,223.3

8,133.9

(910.6)

(11.2)

Total SG&A


4,740.5

4,522.8

217.7

4.8

Other Income (expense)


(311.2)

69.6

(380.9)

(546.9)

Operating Income


2,171.5

3,680.7

(1,509.1)

(41.0)

Net Financial Income


2,036.8

573.3

1,463.5

255.3

Income Tax


1,208.3

1,246.4

(38.2)

(3.1)

Net Income


3,000.0

3,007.5

(7.5)

(0.2)

In the 9M20, the cost of sales totaled $43,239.4 million; $4,852.7 million or 12.6% higher than $38,386.7 million reported in the 9M19.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $7,223.3 million and a gross margin of 14.3% in 9M20, when compared to $8,133.9 million of gross profit and a gross margin of 17.5% reached in the same period of 2019.

Total SG&A expenses in 9M20 were $4,740.5 million; $217.7 million or 4.8% more than the $4,522.8 million reported in 9M19. In 9M20 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.4%, slightly lower when compared to the 9.7% on 9M19.

In 9M20 we had other expenses of $311.2 million, compared with other income of $69.6 million reported in 9M19.

The operating income in 9M20 was $2,171.5 million, which represents an operating margin of 4.3%, a decrease from an operating income of $3,680.7 million and an operating margin of 7.9% in 9M19.

The net financial income in 9M20 was $2,036.8 million, higher when compared to a net financial income of $573.3 million in 9M19.

Total taxes were $1,208.3 million as of September 30th, 2020.  These taxes include $617.4 million of income tax and $590.9 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,246.4 million in 9M19; the increase was mainly attributed to a lower income before taxes.

All the above resulted in a net income of $3.000.00 million or 5.9% of net margin in the 9M20, which represents $4.93 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 9M19 the net income totaled $3,007.5 million, 6.5% of net margin and $5.00 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA





In millions of pesos


9M20

9M19

Change



$

$

$

%

Net controlling interest profit


2,959.8

2,998.9

(39.1)

(1.3)

   Income tax expense (benefit)


1,208.3

1,246.4

(38.2)

(3.1)

   Result in associates


40.2

8.6

31.6

368.5

   Net finance (income) expense


(2,036.8)

(573.3)

(1,463.5)

255.3

   Depreciation and amortization


1,041.6

963.3

78.2

8.1

EBITDA


3,213.1

4,644.0

(1,430.9)

(30.8)

EBITDA Margin (%)


6.4%

10.0%

-

-

Net revenues


50,462.7

46,520.6

3,942.1

8.5

EBITDA in 9M20 reached $3,213.1 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 6.4%, compared to EBITDA of $4,644.0 million in 9M19, with an EBITDA margin of 10.0%.

BALANCE SHEET

 

BALANCE SHEET DATA





In millions of pesos


Sep 30, 2020

Dec. 31st, 2019

Change



$

$

$

%

TOTAL ASSETS


58,051.2

55,702.5

2,348.7

4.2

Cash and cash equivalents


18,240.2

19,182.9

(942.7)

(4.9)

Accounts receivable


4,824.3

3,880.8

943.5

24.3

TOTAL LIABILITIES


14,439.3

15,442.2

(1,002.8)

(6.5)

Accounts payable


4,624.1

5,235.5

(611.4)

(11.7)

Short-term debt


1,070.8

3,440.4

(2,369.6)

(68.9)

Long-term debt


1,473.4

1,488.2

(14.8)

(1.0)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


43,611.9

40,260.3

3,351.5

8.3

Capital stock


1,174.3

1,174.3

(0.1)

(0.0)

Cash and equivalents as of September 30th, 2020 totaled $18,240.2 million vs $19,182.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total debt as of September 30th, 2020 was $2,544.2 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash as of September 30th, 2020 was $15,696.0 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

 

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

In millions of pesos


9M20

9M19

Change



$

$

$

%

Capital Expenditures


1,570.1

1,301.2

268.9

20.7

Total CAPEX for the 9M20 was $1,570.1 million vs $1,301.2 million in 9M19, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $22.11 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30, 2020, according to Mexico's National Bank.

  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  • Consolidated Statement of Income
  • Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  • Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

-Unaudited-





In U.S. Dollar

September 30,

December 31,

In million pesos

2020

2020

2019*





TOTAL ASSETS

$           2,625.6

58,051.2

55,702.5





Total current assets

1,451.3

32,088.4

31,097.2

   Cash and cash equivalents

825.0

18,240.2

19,182.9

   Total accounts receivable

218.2

4,824.3

3,880.8

   Inventories

357.6

7,905.5

6,753.4

   Other current assets

50.6

1,118.3

1,280.1





Total non current assets

1,174.3

25,962.8

24,605.2

   Net property, plant and equipment

877.9

19,409.8

18,556.6

   Other non current Assets

296.4

6,553.0

6,048.6





TOTAL LIABILITIES

$              653.1

14,439.3

15,442.2





Total current liabilities

324.2

7,169.0

8,908.1

   Notes payable to banks

48.4

1,070.8

3,440.4

   Accounts payable

209.1

4,624.1

5,235.5

   Other taxes payable and other accruals

66.7

1,474.1

232.2





Total long-term liabilities

328.8

7,270.3

6,534.0

   Long-term debt 

66.6

1,473.4

1,488.2

   Other  non current liabilities

50.4

1,115.0

1,141.3

   Deferred income taxes

211.8

4,681.9

3,904.5





TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$           1,972.5

43,611.9

40,260.3





Capital stock

53.1

1,174.3

1,174.3

Commission in shares issued

18.7

414.5

414.5

Retained earnings

1,812.3

40,070.0

37,732.9

Others accounts

75.0

1,658.8

858.2

Non controlling interest

13.3

294.3

80.4





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$           2,625.6

58,051.2

55,702.5





*Audited




 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME


Third Quarter Results, ended September 30th:



-Unaudited-





U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos

2020

2020

2019

Net sales

$         827.3

18,292.4

15,312.9

Cost of sales

683.3

15,107.6

12,706.5

Gross profit

144.0

3,184.7

2,606.4

SG&A

72.4

1,600.8

1,497.6

Other income (expenses), net

(4.5)

(99.2)

73.0

Operating income 

67.2

1,484.8

1,181.8

Net finance income

(12.1)

(267.5)

405.7

Income tax 

16.2

359.2

474.4

Net Income

$           38.8

858.1

1,113.1





Non-controlling interest

1.36

30.1

1.8

Net controlling interest profit

37.45

828.0

1,111.3

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.06

1.38

1.85

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR

0.75

16.6

22.23

Weighted average Shares outstanding1

599,823

599,823

600,000





EBITDA Result

$           82.7

1,828.2

1,505.8





Gross margin

17.4%

17.4%

17.0%

Operating margin

8.1%

8.1%

7.7%

Net margin

4.5%

4.7%

7.3%

EBITDA margin

10.0%

10.0%

9.8%

1 In thousands




 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME


Accumulated results, for the six months ended September 30.


-Unaudited-





U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos

2020

2020

2019

Net sales

$     2,282.3

50,462.7

46,520.6

Cost of sales

1,955.6

43,239.4

38,386.7

Gross profit

326.7

7,223.3

8,133.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

214.4

4,740.5

4,522.8

Other income (expenses), net

(14.1)

(311.2)

69.6

Operating income 

98.2

2,171.5

3,680.7

Net finance income

92.1

2,036.8

573.3

Income tax 

54.6

1,208.3

1,246.4

Net income

$         135.7

3,000.0

3,007.5





Non-controlling interest

1.8

40.24

8.6

Net controlling interest profit

133.9

2,959.8

2,998.9

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.22

4.93

5.00

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR

2.68

59.2

59.98

Weighted average Shares outstanding1

599,818

599,818

599,973





EBITDA Result

$         145.3

3,213.1

4,644.0





Gross margin

14.3%

14.3%

17.5%

Operating margin

4.3%

4.3%

7.9%

Net margin

5.9%

5.9%

6.5%

EBITDA margin

6.4%

6.4%

10.0%

1 In thousands




 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



In million of pesos




-Unaudited-









U.S. Dollar

September 30,


2020

2020

2019





NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$                  190.3

4,208.3

4,254.0





ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

44.1

975.5

343.8

      Depreciation and others

59.3

1,312.0

963.3

      Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment

1.2

25.8

(99.1)

      Other Items

(16.4)

(362.4)

(520.4)





NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES

234.5

5,183.9

4,597.8

CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:

(80.5)

(1,779.4)

(3,238.9)

   Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(37.5)

(829.4)

489.6

   Decrease (increase) in inventories

(58.8)

(1,300.9)

(398.1)

   Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

46.9

1,036.1

(2,199.0)

   Other Items

(31.0)

(685.2)

(1,131.5)





NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

154.0

3,404.4

1,358.9





NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(57.5)

(1,270.8)

(583.1)

      Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(71.0)

(1,570.1)

(1,301.2)

      Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment

5.4

118.7

186.9

      Other Items

8.2

180.6

531.2





CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

96.5

2,133.6

775.7





Net cash provided by financing activities:

(140.1)

(3,098.0)

(992.1)

   Proceeds from loans

149.9

3,313.9

4,859.0

   Principal payments on loans

(272.9)

(6,033.9)

(4,858.6)

   Dividends paid

(35.8)

(791.7)

(840.0)

   Other items

18.7

413.8

(152.5)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

(43.6)

(964.4)

(216.3)





Cash and investments at the beginning of year

$                  866.8

19,164.8

18,451.9

CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$                  823.2

18,200.4

18,235.6

DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

Third Quarter 2020










Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020








TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

OBJECTIVE

NOTIONAL

VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY

REASONABLE VALUE

AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR

GUARANTIES REQUIRED

3Q-2020

2Q-2020

3Q-2020

2Q-2020

Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd

Hedge

$      48,890

$         22.11


$         22.96


$    14,904

$    25,897

89% in 2021 and 11% in 2021

The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee

Futures for corn and soybean meal

Hedge

$      264,862

 CORN 

 CORN 

$    31,233

$        2,944

67% in 2020 and 33% in 2021

 In USD per Bushel 

 In USD per Bushel 

 month 

 price 

 month 

 price 

Sep-20

$           3.883

Sep-20

$           3.415

Dec-20

$           3.790

Dec-20

$           3.505

Mar-21

$           3.883

Mar-21

$           3.613

May-21

$           3.935

May-21

$           3.675

Jul-21

$           3.973

Jul-21

$           3.728



Sep-21

$           3.668

Dec-21

$           3.915

Dec-21

$           3.730













 SOYBEAN MEAL 

 SOYBEAN MEAL 

 In USD per ton 

 In USD per ton 

 month 

 price 

 month 

 price 

Dec-20

$           342.8

Aug-20

$           289.1

Aug-21

$           331.3

Sep-20

$           291.4

Sep-21

$           326.1

Oct-20

$           292.9

Oct-21

$           319.9

Dec-20

$           295.9

Dec-21

$           320.1

Jan-21

$           296.3

Jan-21

$           342.1

Mar-21

$           295.3

Mar-21

$           338.5

May-21

$           294.5

May-21

$           334.6

Aug-21

$           297.3



Sep-21

$           297.2



Oct-21

$           296.1

Options of Corn

Hedge

$      81,090

 CORN 

 CORN 

$        7,724

$        4,496

46% in 2020 and 54% in 2021

 In USD per Bushel 

 In USD per Bushel 

 month 

 price 

 month 

 price 



Sep-20

$           3.415

Dec-20

$           3.790

Dec-20

$           3.505

Mar-21

$           3.883

Mar-21

$           3.613



May-21

$           3.675





Options of soybean meal

Hedge

$        82,169

 SOYBEAN MEAL 

 SOYBEAN MEAL 

$        9,834

$        1,571

100% in 2021

 In USD per ton 

 In USD per ton 

 month 

 price 

 month 

 price 



Ago-20

$           289.1



Sep-20

$           291.4



Oct-20

$           292.9



Dec-20

$           295.9

Jan-21

$           342.1

Jan-21

$           296.3

Mar-21

$           338.5

Mar-21

$           295.3

May-21

$           334.6

May-21

$           294.5

Jul-21

$           334.2

Jul-21

$           296.5












-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of September 30, 2020.





-The notional value represents the net position as of September 30, 2020 at the exchange rate of Ps. 22.11 per one dollar.



-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.







Third Quarter 2020









Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020






PROBABLE SCENARIO

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

REASONABLE VALUE

VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY

EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT

EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3)

Reference Value (1)

-2.5%

2.5%

5.0%

-2.5%

2.5%

5.0%

Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd

$             14,904

$21.55

$       22.66

$       23.21

 Direct 

-$   27,018

$   20,110

$   40,220



-5%

5%

10%


-5%

5%

10%

Futures of Corn: (2)

Futures of Soybean Meal: (2)

$             24,389

$       3.601

$       325.7

$       3.980

$       359.9

$       4.169

$       377.1

 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed 

$   13,982

$   34,796

$   45,203

Options for Corn

$               9,552

$       3.601

$       3.980

$       4.169

$     4,453

$   14,652

$   19,751

Options of Soybean Meal

$             14,988

$       325.7

$       359.9

$       377.1

$     8,947

$   21,029

$   27,070










(1)The reference value is the exchange  rate of Ps. $22.11 per USD as of September 30, 2020.




(2)The reference values are; the future of corn for Dec 2020, $3.7900 USD/bushel and the future of soybeanmeal also for Dec 2020, $342.80USD/ton.

    'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.


(3)The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.


-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.






 

Third Quarter 2020











Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020








STRESS SCENARIO 

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

REASONABLE VALUE

VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY

EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT

EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW

Reference Value

-50%

-25%

25%

50%

-50%

-25%

25%

50%

Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd

$              14,904

$11.05

$16.58

$27.63

$33.16

 Direct 

-$540,357

-$270,178

$157,973

$315,947

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

DISCLAIMER

The document contains certain information that could be considered forward looking statements concerning anticipated future events and performance of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Information Form, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments within the poultry industry, shareholder liability, governmental regulation, and environmental matters. As a result, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

