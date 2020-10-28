CELAYA, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter ("3Q20") and first nine months of 2020 ("9M20") ended on September 30th, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").
HIGHLIGHTS 2020
- Net sales increased 19.5% in 3Q20 and 8.5% in 9M20.
- SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 8.8% in 3Q20 and 9.4% in 9M20.
- EBITDA margin was 10.0% for 3Q20 and 6.4% for the 9M20
- Earnings per basic and diluted share were $1.38 for 3Q20 and $4.93 for 9M20.
CEO COMMENTS
Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "As economic activities started reactivating, after lockdown measures during the previous quarter, we observed the demand improving, which resulted in a better balance between supply and demand, mainly in Mexico. This allowed us to observe unseasonal good prices for the 3Q20.
The balance between supply and demand, and our strong and diversified participation in the Mexican market, allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 19.5% for the quarter versus the same period of 2019.
In terms of cost, the depreciation of the Mexican peso vs the U.S dollar, year over year, still had a negative impact during 3Q20 regarding our raw materials value. As a result, our cost of sales increased 18.9% vs the same quarter of 2019.
On the other hand, we managed to keep our SG&A under control. As a percentage of sales, it represented 8.8% over sales vs the 9.8% reported in 3Q19.
Also, during this quarter, we integrated Sonora Agropecuaria to our financial results. Which is a swine processor and distributor with participation in the export market as well.
As a result of the conditions mentioned above, our operating profit for the quarter was $1,484.8 million which is 25.6% higher than the $1,181.8 million reported in 3Q20. In terms of EBITDA, we reported $1,828.2 million in 3Q20 which is 21.4% higher than the $1,505.8 million reported in 3Q19, that is 10.0% and 9.8% of EBITDA margin for each period respectively.
Our quarterly results, combined with our strong financial structure, allowed us to continue with our social responsibility initiatives.
Now more than ever, we are committed with the recovery of the families in need. To do so, we extended our donation program Apoyo de Corazón in coordination with public and private institutions. During the 3Q20 we donated more than 296,000 kilos of chicken which benefited more than 1.2 million people across Mexico. We look forward to keep with this program through the remaining of the year".
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2019.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Sales
18,292.4
15,312.9
2,979.5
19.5
Net sales in Mexico
13,114.4
10,981.4
2,133.0
19.4
Net sales in the U.S.
5,178.0
4,331.5
846.5
19.5
NET SALES BY SEGMENT
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Sales
18,292.4
15,312.9
2,979.5
19.5
Poultry
16,226.6
13,879.8
2,346.8
16.9
Other
2,065.7
1,433.1
632.6
44.1
NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT
In tons
Change
3Q20
3Q19
Volume
%
Total sales volume:
568,470
550,640
17,830.7
3.2
Poultry
434,272
424,645
9,627.1
2.3
Others
134,198
125,994
8,203.5
6.5
The Company's 3Q20 net sales totaled $18,292.4 million; $2,979.5 million or 19.5% higher than the $15,312.9 million reported in 3Q19. The increase is a result of better prices in all our main business lines.
In 3Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.3% of our total sales which is the same level of 3Q19.
GROSS PROFIT
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Cost of sales
15,107.6
12,706.5
2,401.1
18.9
Gross profit
3,184.7
2,606.4
578.4
22.2
Gross margin
17.4%
17.0%
-
-
In 3Q20, cost of sales was $15,107.6 million; $2,401.1 million or 18.9% higher than the $12,706.5 million reported in 3Q19. This increase was mainly attributed to higher unit cost in our main business lines mainly as a result of higher raw material costs in peso terms.
The Company´s gross profit in 3Q20 was $3,184.7 million, higher than the gross profit of $2,606.4 million in 3Q19, with a gross margin of 17.4% for 3Q20 vs 17.0% in 3Q19.
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A")
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Total SG&A
1,600.8
1,497.6
103.2
6.9
Total SG&A expenses in 3Q20 were $1,600.8 million; $103.2 million higher than the $1,497.6 million reported in 3Q19. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 8.8% in 3Q20 and 9.8% in 3Q19.
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Other income (expense), net
(99.2)
73.0
(172.2)
(235.8)
This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.
In 3Q20, we recorded other expenses of $99.2 million, compared with other income of $73.0 million reported in 3Q19.
OPERATING INCOME
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Operating income
1,484.8
1,181.8
303.0
25.6
Operating margin
8.1%
7.7%
-
-
Operating income in 3Q20 totaled $1,484.8 million; $303.0 million higher than the Operating income of $1,181.8 million reported in 3Q19. This represents an operating margin of 8.1% for 3Q20, versus an operating margin of 7.7% in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher prices and higher volume sold. This last one, mainly in other segment as a result of the consolidation of Sonora Agropecuaria.
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Financial Income
(267.5)
405.7
(673.2)
(165.9)
Financial Income
(212.9)
486.7
(699.6)
(143.7)
Financial Expense
54.6
81.0
(26.4)
(32.6)
In 3Q20, the Company reported net financial expenses of $267.5 million, compared to a net financial income of $405.7 million reported in the same period of 2019. The decrease is mainly attributed to lower exchange rate gains due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso when compared to the 2Q20.
TAXES FOR THE PERIOD
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Total Taxes
359.2
474.4
(115.2)
(24.3)
Income tax
114.5
48.2
66.2
137.3
Deferred income tax
244.7
426.1
(181.4)
(42.6)
Total taxes for the 3Q20 were $359.2 million, which is lower when compared with total taxes of the same period of 2019 as a result of lower income before taxes.
NET INCOME
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net income
858.1
1,113.1
(255.0)
(22.9)
Net margin
4.7%
7.3%
-
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share1
1.38
1.85
(0.5)
n/a
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2
16.56
22.23
(5.7)
n/a
Weighted average Shares outstanding3
599,823
600,000
-
-
1 In pesos
The net income for 3Q20 was $858.1 million, representing a basic and diluted income per share of $1.38 pesos, compared with a net income of $1,113.1 million, which represented a $1.85 pesos of net income per share in 3Q19. This decrease is mainly attributed to lower net income. Net margin in 3Q20 was 4.7% compared to a margin of 7.3% reported in 3Q19.
EBITDA
In millions of pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net income
828.0
1,111.3
(283.4)
(25.5)
Income tax expense (benefit)
359.2
474.4
(115.2)
(24.3)
Result in associates
30.1
1.8
28.4
1,611.4
Net finance (income) expense
267.5
(405.7)
673.2
(165.9)
Depreciation and amortization
343.4
324.0
19.4
6.0
EBITDA
1,828.2
1,505.8
322.4
21.4
EBITDA Margin (%)
10.0%
9.8%
-
-
Net revenues
18,292.4
15,312.9
2,979.5
19.5
EBITDA in 3Q20 reached $1,828.2 million representing an EBITDA margin of 10.0%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,505.8 million in 3Q19, with an EBITDA margin of 9.8%.
ACCUMULATED RESULTS
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
In millions of pesos
9M20
9M19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Sales
50,462.7
46,520.6
3,942.1
8.5
Net sales in Mexico
35,521.9
33,815.4
1,706.5
5.0
Net sales in the U.S.
14,940.8
12,705.2
2,235.5
17.6
NET SALES BY SEGMENT
In millions of pesos
9M20
9M19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Sales
50,462.7
46,520.6
3,942.1
8.5
Poultry
45,185.7
41,991.8
3,193.9
7.6
Other
5,277.0
4,528.8
748.2
16.5
NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT
In metric tons
Change
9M20
9M19
Volume
%
Total sales volume:
1,711,165
1,679,544
31,621
1.88
Poultry
1,324,924
1,286,960
37,963
2.95
Others
386,241
392,584
(6,343)
(1.62)
During the 9M20, net sales totaled $50,462.7 million; $3,942.1 million or 8.5% more than the $46,520.6 million reported in the same period of 2019.
In 9M20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 29.6% of our total sales, compared with 27.3% in 9M19.
OPERATING RESULTS
In millions of pesos
9M20
9M19
Change
$
$
$
%
Cost of Sales
43,239.4
38,386.7
4,852.7
12.6
Gross Profit
7,223.3
8,133.9
(910.6)
(11.2)
Total SG&A
4,740.5
4,522.8
217.7
4.8
Other Income (expense)
(311.2)
69.6
(380.9)
(546.9)
Operating Income
2,171.5
3,680.7
(1,509.1)
(41.0)
Net Financial Income
2,036.8
573.3
1,463.5
255.3
Income Tax
1,208.3
1,246.4
(38.2)
(3.1)
Net Income
3,000.0
3,007.5
(7.5)
(0.2)
In the 9M20, the cost of sales totaled $43,239.4 million; $4,852.7 million or 12.6% higher than $38,386.7 million reported in the 9M19.
As a result, we reached a gross profit of $7,223.3 million and a gross margin of 14.3% in 9M20, when compared to $8,133.9 million of gross profit and a gross margin of 17.5% reached in the same period of 2019.
Total SG&A expenses in 9M20 were $4,740.5 million; $217.7 million or 4.8% more than the $4,522.8 million reported in 9M19. In 9M20 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.4%, slightly lower when compared to the 9.7% on 9M19.
In 9M20 we had other expenses of $311.2 million, compared with other income of $69.6 million reported in 9M19.
The operating income in 9M20 was $2,171.5 million, which represents an operating margin of 4.3%, a decrease from an operating income of $3,680.7 million and an operating margin of 7.9% in 9M19.
The net financial income in 9M20 was $2,036.8 million, higher when compared to a net financial income of $573.3 million in 9M19.
Total taxes were $1,208.3 million as of September 30th, 2020. These taxes include $617.4 million of income tax and $590.9 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,246.4 million in 9M19; the increase was mainly attributed to a lower income before taxes.
All the above resulted in a net income of $3.000.00 million or 5.9% of net margin in the 9M20, which represents $4.93 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 9M19 the net income totaled $3,007.5 million, 6.5% of net margin and $5.00 pesos of net income per share.
EBITDA
In millions of pesos
9M20
9M19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net controlling interest profit
2,959.8
2,998.9
(39.1)
(1.3)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,208.3
1,246.4
(38.2)
(3.1)
Result in associates
40.2
8.6
31.6
368.5
Net finance (income) expense
(2,036.8)
(573.3)
(1,463.5)
255.3
Depreciation and amortization
1,041.6
963.3
78.2
8.1
EBITDA
3,213.1
4,644.0
(1,430.9)
(30.8)
EBITDA Margin (%)
6.4%
10.0%
-
-
Net revenues
50,462.7
46,520.6
3,942.1
8.5
EBITDA in 9M20 reached $3,213.1 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 6.4%, compared to EBITDA of $4,644.0 million in 9M19, with an EBITDA margin of 10.0%.
BALANCE SHEET
BALANCE SHEET DATA
In millions of pesos
Sep 30, 2020
Dec. 31st, 2019
Change
$
$
$
%
TOTAL ASSETS
58,051.2
55,702.5
2,348.7
4.2
Cash and cash equivalents
18,240.2
19,182.9
(942.7)
(4.9)
Accounts receivable
4,824.3
3,880.8
943.5
24.3
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,439.3
15,442.2
(1,002.8)
(6.5)
Accounts payable
4,624.1
5,235.5
(611.4)
(11.7)
Short-term debt
1,070.8
3,440.4
(2,369.6)
(68.9)
Long-term debt
1,473.4
1,488.2
(14.8)
(1.0)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
43,611.9
40,260.3
3,351.5
8.3
Capital stock
1,174.3
1,174.3
(0.1)
(0.0)
Cash and equivalents as of September 30th, 2020 totaled $18,240.2 million vs $19,182.9 million as of December 31, 2019.
Total debt as of September 30th, 2020 was $2,544.2 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31, 2019.
Net cash as of September 30th, 2020 was $15,696.0 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
In millions of pesos
9M20
9M19
Change
$
$
$
%
Capital Expenditures
1,570.1
1,301.2
268.9
20.7
Total CAPEX for the 9M20 was $1,570.1 million vs $1,301.2 million in 9M19, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.
STOCK INFORMATION
As of September 30, 2020
Total Shares
600,000,000
Total free float
26.75%
Market cap (millions of pesos)
$42,018
Source: Yahoo Finances
SHARE PRICE
SHARE PRICE
Mexican Stock Exchange
The New York Stock Exchange
Ticker Symbol: Bachoco
Ticker Symbol: IBA
In nominal pesos per Share
In U.S. Dollar per ADR
Month
High
Low
Close
High
Low
Close
Sep-20
70.10
68.00
70.03
39.75
36.16
38.29
Aug-20
70.38
65.56
68.43
37.85
34.73
37.55
Jul-20
69.06
63.91
66.18
37.21
34.20
35.87
Jun-20
69.75
65.32
67.08
39.01
34.70
35.17
May-20
69.93
66.18
67.87
36.94
32.85
36.64
Apr-20
69.93
60.81
69.93
35.09
29.80
34.88
Mar-20
71.07
58.76
67.48
44.14
28.67
34.00
Feb-20
75.83
68.57
71.07
48.87
42.67
43.04
Jan-20
82.40
75.01
75.82
52.70
47.78
48.34
ANALYST COVERAGE
Institution
Analyst name
ACTINVER
Enrique Mendoza Farias
BBVA BANCOMER
Pablo Abraham Peregrina
GBM
Miguel Tortolero
INTERCAM
Richard Horbach Martinez
INVEX
Giselle Mojica
JP MORGAN
Ulises Argote
ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com
SANTANDER
Hector Maya López
APPENDICES
For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $22.11 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30, 2020, according to Mexico's National Bank.
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Consolidated Statement of Income
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Derivatives Position Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
-Unaudited-
In U.S. Dollar
September 30,
December 31,
In million pesos
2020
2020
2019*
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,625.6
58,051.2
55,702.5
Total current assets
1,451.3
32,088.4
31,097.2
Cash and cash equivalents
825.0
18,240.2
19,182.9
Total accounts receivable
218.2
4,824.3
3,880.8
Inventories
357.6
7,905.5
6,753.4
Other current assets
50.6
1,118.3
1,280.1
Total non current assets
1,174.3
25,962.8
24,605.2
Net property, plant and equipment
877.9
19,409.8
18,556.6
Other non current Assets
296.4
6,553.0
6,048.6
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 653.1
14,439.3
15,442.2
Total current liabilities
324.2
7,169.0
8,908.1
Notes payable to banks
48.4
1,070.8
3,440.4
Accounts payable
209.1
4,624.1
5,235.5
Other taxes payable and other accruals
66.7
1,474.1
232.2
Total long-term liabilities
328.8
7,270.3
6,534.0
Long-term debt
66.6
1,473.4
1,488.2
Other non current liabilities
50.4
1,115.0
1,141.3
Deferred income taxes
211.8
4,681.9
3,904.5
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,972.5
43,611.9
40,260.3
Capital stock
53.1
1,174.3
1,174.3
Commission in shares issued
18.7
414.5
414.5
Retained earnings
1,812.3
40,070.0
37,732.9
Others accounts
75.0
1,658.8
858.2
Non controlling interest
13.3
294.3
80.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,625.6
58,051.2
55,702.5
*Audited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Third Quarter Results, ended September 30th:
-Unaudited-
U.S. Dollar
In millions pesos
2020
2020
2019
Net sales
$ 827.3
18,292.4
15,312.9
Cost of sales
683.3
15,107.6
12,706.5
Gross profit
144.0
3,184.7
2,606.4
SG&A
72.4
1,600.8
1,497.6
Other income (expenses), net
(4.5)
(99.2)
73.0
Operating income
67.2
1,484.8
1,181.8
Net finance income
(12.1)
(267.5)
405.7
Income tax
16.2
359.2
474.4
Net Income
$ 38.8
858.1
1,113.1
Non-controlling interest
1.36
30.1
1.8
Net controlling interest profit
37.45
828.0
1,111.3
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.06
1.38
1.85
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR
0.75
16.6
22.23
Weighted average Shares outstanding1
599,823
599,823
600,000
EBITDA Result
$ 82.7
1,828.2
1,505.8
Gross margin
17.4%
17.4%
17.0%
Operating margin
8.1%
8.1%
7.7%
Net margin
4.5%
4.7%
7.3%
EBITDA margin
10.0%
10.0%
9.8%
1 In thousands
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Accumulated results, for the six months ended September 30.
-Unaudited-
U.S. Dollar
In millions pesos
2020
2020
2019
Net sales
$ 2,282.3
50,462.7
46,520.6
Cost of sales
1,955.6
43,239.4
38,386.7
Gross profit
326.7
7,223.3
8,133.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
214.4
4,740.5
4,522.8
Other income (expenses), net
(14.1)
(311.2)
69.6
Operating income
98.2
2,171.5
3,680.7
Net finance income
92.1
2,036.8
573.3
Income tax
54.6
1,208.3
1,246.4
Net income
$ 135.7
3,000.0
3,007.5
Non-controlling interest
1.8
40.24
8.6
Net controlling interest profit
133.9
2,959.8
2,998.9
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.22
4.93
5.00
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR
2.68
59.2
59.98
Weighted average Shares outstanding1
599,818
599,818
599,973
EBITDA Result
$ 145.3
3,213.1
4,644.0
Gross margin
14.3%
14.3%
17.5%
Operating margin
4.3%
4.3%
7.9%
Net margin
5.9%
5.9%
6.5%
EBITDA margin
6.4%
6.4%
10.0%
1 In thousands
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
In million of pesos
-Unaudited-
U.S. Dollar
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
$ 190.3
4,208.3
4,254.0
ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
44.1
975.5
343.8
Depreciation and others
59.3
1,312.0
963.3
Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment
1.2
25.8
(99.1)
Other Items
(16.4)
(362.4)
(520.4)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES
234.5
5,183.9
4,597.8
CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:
(80.5)
(1,779.4)
(3,238.9)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(37.5)
(829.4)
489.6
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(58.8)
(1,300.9)
(398.1)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
46.9
1,036.1
(2,199.0)
Other Items
(31.0)
(685.2)
(1,131.5)
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
154.0
3,404.4
1,358.9
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(57.5)
(1,270.8)
(583.1)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(71.0)
(1,570.1)
(1,301.2)
Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment
5.4
118.7
186.9
Other Items
8.2
180.6
531.2
CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
96.5
2,133.6
775.7
Net cash provided by financing activities:
(140.1)
(3,098.0)
(992.1)
Proceeds from loans
149.9
3,313.9
4,859.0
Principal payments on loans
(272.9)
(6,033.9)
(4,858.6)
Dividends paid
(35.8)
(791.7)
(840.0)
Other items
18.7
413.8
(152.5)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
(43.6)
(964.4)
(216.3)
Cash and investments at the beginning of year
$ 866.8
19,164.8
18,451.9
CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 823.2
18,200.4
18,235.6
DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT
Third Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
OBJECTIVE
NOTIONAL
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
REASONABLE VALUE
AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR
GUARANTIES REQUIRED
3Q-2020
2Q-2020
3Q-2020
2Q-2020
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
Hedge
$ 48,890
$ 22.11
$ 22.96
$ 14,904
$ 25,897
89% in 2021 and 11% in 2021
The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee
Futures for corn and soybean meal
Hedge
$ 264,862
CORN
CORN
$ 31,233
$ 2,944
67% in 2020 and 33% in 2021
In USD per Bushel
In USD per Bushel
month
price
month
price
Sep-20
$ 3.883
Sep-20
$ 3.415
Dec-20
$ 3.790
Dec-20
$ 3.505
Mar-21
$ 3.883
Mar-21
$ 3.613
May-21
$ 3.935
May-21
$ 3.675
Jul-21
$ 3.973
Jul-21
$ 3.728
Sep-21
$ 3.668
Dec-21
$ 3.915
Dec-21
$ 3.730
SOYBEAN MEAL
SOYBEAN MEAL
In USD per ton
In USD per ton
month
price
month
price
Dec-20
$ 342.8
Aug-20
$ 289.1
Aug-21
$ 331.3
Sep-20
$ 291.4
Sep-21
$ 326.1
Oct-20
$ 292.9
Oct-21
$ 319.9
Dec-20
$ 295.9
Dec-21
$ 320.1
Jan-21
$ 296.3
Jan-21
$ 342.1
Mar-21
$ 295.3
Mar-21
$ 338.5
May-21
$ 294.5
May-21
$ 334.6
Aug-21
$ 297.3
Sep-21
$ 297.2
Oct-21
$ 296.1
Options of Corn
Hedge
$ 81,090
CORN
CORN
$ 7,724
$ 4,496
46% in 2020 and 54% in 2021
In USD per Bushel
In USD per Bushel
month
price
month
price
Sep-20
$ 3.415
Dec-20
$ 3.790
Dec-20
$ 3.505
Mar-21
$ 3.883
Mar-21
$ 3.613
May-21
$ 3.675
Options of soybean meal
Hedge
$ 82,169
SOYBEAN MEAL
SOYBEAN MEAL
$ 9,834
$ 1,571
100% in 2021
In USD per ton
In USD per ton
month
price
month
price
Ago-20
$ 289.1
Sep-20
$ 291.4
Oct-20
$ 292.9
Dec-20
$ 295.9
Jan-21
$ 342.1
Jan-21
$ 296.3
Mar-21
$ 338.5
Mar-21
$ 295.3
May-21
$ 334.6
May-21
$ 294.5
Jul-21
$ 334.2
Jul-21
$ 296.5
-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of September 30, 2020.
-The notional value represents the net position as of September 30, 2020 at the exchange rate of Ps. 22.11 per one dollar.
-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.
Third Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020
PROBABLE SCENARIO
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
REASONABLE VALUE
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT
EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3)
Reference Value (1)
-2.5%
2.5%
5.0%
-2.5%
2.5%
5.0%
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
$ 14,904
$21.55
$ 22.66
$ 23.21
Direct
-$ 27,018
$ 20,110
$ 40,220
-5%
5%
10%
-5%
5%
10%
Futures of Corn: (2)
Futures of Soybean Meal: (2)
$ 24,389
$ 3.601
$ 325.7
$ 3.980
$ 359.9
$ 4.169
$ 377.1
The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed
$ 13,982
$ 34,796
$ 45,203
Options for Corn
$ 9,552
$ 3.601
$ 3.980
$ 4.169
$ 4,453
$ 14,652
$ 19,751
Options of Soybean Meal
$ 14,988
$ 325.7
$ 359.9
$ 377.1
$ 8,947
$ 21,029
$ 27,070
(1)The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $22.11 per USD as of September 30, 2020.
(2)The reference values are; the future of corn for Dec 2020, $3.7900 USD/bushel and the future of soybeanmeal also for Dec 2020, $342.80USD/ton.
'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.
(3)The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.
-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.
Third Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2020
STRESS SCENARIO
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
REASONABLE VALUE
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT
EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW
Reference Value
-50%
-25%
25%
50%
-50%
-25%
25%
50%
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
$ 14,904
$11.05
$16.58
$27.63
$33.16
Direct
-$540,357
-$270,178
$157,973
$315,947
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people.
The Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
