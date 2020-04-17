ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many businesses have closed their doors, the staff at Bread & Water Company, a local bakery, and farm-to-table restaurant is now delivering real, legit food to hungry customers craving something special during the long days of at-home quarantine. Beginning with a decision to close for 24 hours to regroup, founders Markos Panas and Noelie Rickey were confronted with the reality of a community depending on them. Many of their regulars are first responders and healthcare professionals working on the front lines.
Staff and customers urged that they push forward, which led the team to dramatically transform the eatery into a pure delivery model to continue serving the community in light of sweeping local business closures. With a pick-up window prioritizing service to workers on the front lines, the bakery has remained open, implementing advanced sanitization and safety measures, including social-distancing protocols during deliveries, and at the curbside pick-up window.
According to founder Markos Panas, "Our mission has always been the same: serve this community. We lost about 50% of our business overnight when the farmers markets closed and about another 20% of our revenue when the wholesale business dried up. As a team, we responded by innovating and doubling down on what we do best, and that's our retail business. Since everyone is stuck at home, we are also offering dinner service and meal kits for the first time. Now, we're delivering the goods to our customers' doorsteps." Delivery and curbside pick-up ordering are now available by phone at 703.768.0100. Menu and delivery area at https://breadandwatercompany.com.
Bread & Water Company is an Alexandria, VA-based bakery with a second location, also known as, "The Cube," in Pentagon Row. Bread & Water is best known for serving Real, Legit Food™. Founder Markos Panas and Noelie Rickey have been creating legendary food and beverage delights for hungry Washingtonians since 2010. Born from a successful farm stand at the historic Old Town Farmers Market, Bread & Water Company is best known for its excellent quality offerings made in the old-world way.
