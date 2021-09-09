NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography -Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Frozen Food Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 94.99 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is notably driving the frozen food market growth, although factors such as the frequent number of product recalls may impede the market growth.
The frozen food market report is segmented by product (frozen ready meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for frozen foods in North America.
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- BONDUELLE SA
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Dr August Oetker KG
- George Weston Ltd.
