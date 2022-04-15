Inspect2go provides retail food inspection and permitting software to environmental health departments throughout the US. The software is designed to facilitate conformance with the FDA Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many health departments in the USA would like to adhere to the nine FDA Retail Food Standards.
Inspect2go can help with these seven:
- Standard 1 - Regulatory Foundation: The Retail Food Code is imported into the Inspect2go software application for reference during inspections.
- Standard 3 - Inspection Program Based on HACCP Principles: Inspectors can take photos, mark violations, add comments and track inspection frequency based on risk.
- Standard 4 - Uniform Inspection Program: The software standardizes inspection procedures across all of the environmental health department's inspectors.
- Standard 5 - Foodborne Illness and Food Defense Preparedness and Response: Health department staff can record complaints and track their resolution.
- Standard 6 - Compliance and Enforcement: The software guides users through the agency's compliance and enforcement procedures.
- Standard 7 - Industry and Community Relations: The Public Portal facilitates outreach to the public, the media and consumer groups.
- Standard 9 - Program Assessment: Administrators can filter reports by facility, violation and other factors.
This new video explains the process https://inspect2go.com/fda-food-standards
Also, view the NEHA (National Environmental Health Association) News Release (https://www.neha.org/node/61968) to learn more about "Advancing Conformance With the Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards (VNRFRPS) by State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) Retail Food Regulatory Agencies".
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, state and federal government agencies. Clients include departments of health, departments of environmental health and other government agencies. Products and services include public citizen web portals, permitting and licensing software, paper/manual process to paperless/cloud database migration services, database development, hosting, inspection software and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go, 1 9494294620, info@inspect2go.com
SOURCE Inspect2go