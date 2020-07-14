#GiveFromTheCart Challenge Invites Consumers to Donate the Value of Their Last Grocery Cart to Feeding America to Support Communities Struggling with Growing Food Insecurity Instacart is Donating 1 Million Meals to Feeding America® in Support of the #GiveFromTheCart Challenge, Bringing the Company's 2020 Donation to 3 Million Meals* To-Date Serena Williams Joins Instacart to Kick Off the #GiveFromTheCart Challenge with the First Donation of 50,000 Meals* to Feeding America