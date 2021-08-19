SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best online nutrition courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
The top courses provide material that is up-to-date and reflects current practices along with helping equip students with job advancement opportunities. Instructors are experts in the field, with advanced certifications in education and nutrition science.
"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more accessible to the average student and offer a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Online Nutrition Courses of 2021:
Udemy — Top Pick
Udemy — Best for Weight Loss
Coursera — Most Affordable
Coursera — Best for Beginners
Alison — Most Mobile-Friendly
Alison — Best Focus on Science
edX — Best for Career Advancement
Shaw Academy — Best Free Trial
New Skills Academy — Shortest Course
Stanford Center for Health Education — Best for Health Professionals
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
