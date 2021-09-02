MIAMI, Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that INTERMARK FOODS dba El LATINO FOODS is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Companies like Dell, Microsoft, Zappos, Domino's Pizza, Yelp and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We feel truly honored to be included in this year's Inc. 5000 List" said Maria Elena Ibanez, the Founder and President of Intermark Foods. "Less than 4% of the honorees make the list 5 times. Our continued growth is made possible by the dedication of our team and our commitment to unique, high-quality foods for the US Hispanic population."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Intermark Foods, dba El Latino Foods
Intermark Foods, dba El Latino Foods is a Miami-based ethnic specialty food brand with a specially crafted line of products reflecting Latin American and Caribbean flavors. The Company designs, develops, markets and distributes authentic foods for the fast-growing non-Mexican Hispanic segment under its brand "El Latino".
Its products revive the nostalgic feelings of the tastes that its clients enjoyed while growing up.
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/
