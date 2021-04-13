VERONA, Italy, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thursday 22 April at 7.30 pm, participants enrolled in the masterclass will have the opportunity to taste four variations of Sauvignon Blanc directly from the comfort of their own home. International Grape Varieties is a series of independent meetings that offer participants a global vision of leading grapes variety. Conducted by Dr. Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET, the course is designed to explore four wine areas within each session, the theory is complemented by a comparative tasting designed so that participants can understand the influence of the production area on the wine style. Furthermore, participants will not have to worry about finding the wines to be tasted: they will receive them in advance directly at home, accompanied by instructions on how to best preserve them. Registrations for the masterclass are open and can be made via the IWA website on the dedicated page (https://www.italianwineacademy.org/altri-corsi/).
After having debuted the course with a class about Pinot Noir on February 18th, Italian Wine Academy continued on the 25th of the same month with an in-depth study of Chardonnay. Subsequently, on 25 March there was a third sold out masterclass dedicated to Cabernet Sauvignon. The next appointment on April 22 will include a tasting of four Sauvignon Blancs from: the Loire Valley in France, Friuli Venezia-Giulia in Italy, the Leyda Valley in Chile and Marlborough in New Zealand. We asked Rebecca Lawrence the reasons that led her to choose this wine selection, Dr. Lawrence replies:"I selected these wines to show the benchmark style followed by other styles that will allow a discussion about the impact of climate, viticulture and winemaking". Rebecca continues: "ending this tasting with a Sauvignon Blanc from the Marlborough area allows me not only to show a wine that today could be considered the "new global benchmark" for Sauvignon Blanc, but also to open a conversation about how it has changed the market for this grape variety and the impact this has had on the development of its style".
The strong points of the Masterclasses are precisely the carefully thought out choices of the wines for tasting, together with the professionalism of Dr. Lawrence and the possibility of learning the terms of tasting in English, directly from a mother tongue teacher. The added value is the interactivity of the course. The meetings, in fact, allow the participants to ask questions to the teacher, but also to continue the conversation once the connection is terminated. In fact, Dr. Lawrence made herself available to a direct contact via e-mail to answer further doubts and to collect feedback and advice from the participants. This emphasis on interaction has therefore allowed the Masterclasses to evolve and improve more and more, adapting to the requests of the students and demonstrating that, despite the limits set by the online, the format works and preserves a nature of exchange and interaction. Morena Baggio, enrolled in all the Academy's Masterclasses, comments on her latest participation in the course: "Thanks Rebecca for your amazing session, you made me fall in love with Cabernet Sauvignon". Again, from Lisa Cimolin, AIS sommelier: "Congratulations Rebecca on your wonderful Cabernet lesson, the organization was perfect".
_________________________
About: Italian Wine Academy is a wine training institute based in Verona and is the official provider of WSET courses. WSET - Wine & Spirit Education Trust is a leader in training on wines and spirits and offers the best educational standard recognized by the major international organizations in the sector. Vinitaly International Academy hosts the Italian Wine Academy and WSET in the spaces of wine2digital, adjacent to VeronaFiere.
Media Contact
Italian Wine Academy Media Team, Italian Wine Academy, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE Italian Wine Academy