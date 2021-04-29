International Respect For Chickens Day - May 4th.

International Respect For Chickens Day - May 4th.

 By United Poultry Concerns

MACHIPONGO, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, animal advocates celebrate International Respect for Chickens Day. Launched by United Poultry Concerns in 2005, International Respect for Chickens Day celebrates chickens throughout the world and protests their suffering and abuse in agribusiness, experimental research, cockfighting, and other cruelties. May is International Respect for Chickens Month.

"We urge everyone to do a compassionate ACTION for chickens, on May 4th or any time in the month of May," says Karen Davis, president of United Poultry Concerns which promotes the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens and other domestic fowl.

"Happy chickens are cheerful birds," says Karen Davis, who maintains a sanctuary for chickens in Machipongo, Virginia. "Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air and suffering from debilitating diseases, as documented in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs and in my Encyclopedia Britannica article Chickens: Their Life and Death in Farming Operations."

"The Social Life of Chickens" shows who chickens truly are – vibrant, personable, earth-loving birds. Anyone who visits UPC's sanctuary in Virginia can see for themselves how cheerful chickens are when they're running around happy, as in this video.

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate, and to make every day Respect for Chickens Day.

For more information, visit United Poultry Concerns at www.upc-online.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-respect-for-chickens-day-celebrates-compassion-for-chickens-301280413.html

SOURCE United Poultry Concerns

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.