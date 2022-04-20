Largest Global Marketplace For Fine Wine Expands Communications Campaign in The United States
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liv-ex, the global marketplace for the wine trade, announced today Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record. The agency will be responsible for developing a comprehensive communications plan targeting key wine industry, financial, business, and luxury lifestyle journalists. In addition to being the most active and liquid independent wine exchange, Liv-ex is the most comprehensive source of independent pricing data and insight into the secondary market, with the Liv-ex 100 index as the industry-leading benchmark for wine performance on the secondary market.
"For the past 22 years Liv-ex has been the most comprehensive source of data on the fine wine market. This data helps our members to grow their businesses and make more informed trading decisions," stated Liv-ex North America Territory Manager, Robbie Stevens. "Liv-ex is excited to begin working with Colangelo & Partners to launch a public relations campaign to share our expertise with the media and the larger wine trade."
Over 575 active reputable merchants and investment businesses in 43 countries use Liv-Ex as a global fine wine marketplace, taking advantage of Liv-ex's accurate, real-time transaction prices on US$135m of live trading opportunities. With 22 years of experience managing all transactions to ensure delivery and payment, Liv-ex is the fastest and easiest way for businesses to sell wine while ensuring confidence in each trade and protecting each member's anonymity.
These transactions and the confidence its clients have in Liv-ex have also allowed them to create the largest pool of independent, transaction-based fine wine pricing data with over 875m price points for over 320,000 wines going back 22 years. This comprehensive data set allows Liv-ex members to make better buying and selling decisions to best serve their own customers. Members have access to a growing set of tools to assist members in analyzing and visualizing the market, including the Liv-ex 100 index, which tracks the price movement of 100 of the most sought-after fine wines on the secondary market as the industry benchmark.
"We're thrilled to welcome Liv-ex to our industry-leading fine wine portfolio," says Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo. "Our team sees this as an incredible opportunity to share with media and key trade influencers the immense value that Liv-ex can provide."
Liv-ex is the global marketplace for the wine trade. Along with a comprehensive database of real-time transaction prices, Liv-ex offers the wine trade smarter ways to do business. Liv-ex offers access to $135 worth of wine and the ability to trade with over 575 other wine businesses worldwide. They also organize payment and delivery through their storage, transportation, and support services. Wine businesses can find out how to price, buy and sell wine smarter at http://www.liv-ex.com.
Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing, and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
