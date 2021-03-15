MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corvezzo makes its U.S. debut with three wines: a Pinot Grigio 2019 delle Venezie DOC, a Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry, and a Prosecco DOC Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato. Available nationwide, all three are line-priced, with an SRP of $13.00.
"Giovanni Corvezzo and his family farm 380 acres – large enough to be a reliable supplier, small enough for that hands-on, quality touch. This is in keeping with our philosophy at Origins Organic, which is to deliver excellent quality organically grown wines at an affordable price." -- Labid Ameri, Co-owner, Origins Organic Imports
Founded in 1960 and based in the village of Cessalto near Treviso, Corvezzo was awarded organic certification in 2017. Transition to 100% organically farmed vineyards began under third-generation owner/winemaker Giovanni Corvezzo, soon after he took over at the helm in 2009. According to Corvezzo, who describes his winery's signature style as fresh and bright, organic farming ultimately results in thicker grape skins, leading to heightened aromas, greater balance, and superior quality wines.
Corvezzo Pinot Grigio 2019 delle Venezie DOC balances peach and tropical notes with a persistent minerality. The wine's appealing roundness is due to the 5% aged in oak.
Corvezzo Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry: Pear, green apple and acacia flowers distinguish this well-knit blend of 85% Glera, with 10% Chardonnay added for structure and 5% Pinot Bianco for greater elegance and aroma.
Corvezzo Prosecco DOC Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato: An exciting addition to this new category. Pinot Nero at 15% (the legal maximum) added to the Glera base gives the wine an intense flavor of wild strawberries and small red berries. Fresh and strong on the attack, flavors of acacia flowers and citrus linger in the long finish. To maintain freshness, the wine stays in tank only 60 days.
High-res labels and bottle shots attached / Available in major markets nationwide.
CORVEZZO PINOT GRIGIO 2019 DELLE VENEZIE DOC
CORVEZZO PROSECCO DOC TREVISO EXTRA DRY
CORVEZZO PROSECCO DOC ROSÉ EXTRA DRY MILLESIMATO
SRP $13 / Imported by Origins Organic Imports, Miami, FL
Origins Organic Imports is headed up by husband-and-wife team Labid Ameri and Anne Bousquet, owners of Domaine Bousquet, Argentina's leading purveyor of organically grown wines. The Miami-based importer is dedicated to sourcing organically farmed wines from producers that share Ameri and Bousquet's commitment to quality, conscience, and value. http://www.originsorganicimports.com
Media Contact
Kate Corcoran, Creative Palate Communications, +1 347 239 1976, kate@cpalate.com
SOURCE Origins Organic Imports LLC