NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Goldstein, renowned veterinarian and best-selling author, is excited to announce the expansion of his Nature's Blend line of freeze-dried raw dog food with new puppy and senior formulas. Nature's Blend — Healthy Growth and Nature's Blend — Active Vitality. These premium formulas follow the same approach as the original and small breed formulas – whole-food ingredients, multiple protein sources, grain-free, and additive-free. And because they're freeze-dried raw, Healthy Growth and Active Vitality have the benefits of raw food but are shelf-stable and as convenient as conventional dog food. In addition to the original recipe, which includes turkey, beef, salmon and duck as the first four ingredients, Nature's Blend — Healthy Growth and Active Vitality offer additional nutrients to support growing puppies and senior dogs.
- Nature's Blend — Healthy Growth for growing puppies includes: Goats milk for vital brain, bone and muscle development.
- Nature's Blend — Active Vitality for senior dogs includes: Tart cherry and green lipped mussels for immunity support and healthy joints.
Dr. Marty is the author of best-selling pet health books, The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing, and star of the documentary The Dog Doc. With more than 45 years of experience as an integrative veterinarian, Dr. Marty has helped countless dogs thrive with his approach to canine nutrition. That's why our premium freeze-dried raw dog food contains multiple protein sources and vitamin- and mineral-rich vegetables and fruit to help keep your best friend healthy and happy.
Since our launch, Dr. Marty Pets has experienced incredible growth and success through a direct-to-consumer model. With this increased brand awareness, we've had an overwhelming number of customers ask if Nature's Blend was available at their local pet store. So to meet this consumer demand, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend formulas are now available through Phillips distribution and Pet Supplies Plus stores across the country.
To learn more, please contact our retail support retail@drmartypets.com or call 855-457-0501. www.drmartypets.com
