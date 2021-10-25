MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Le Petit Verre (French for "The Small Glass" and a playful nod to the French origin of the Bousquet family) debuts with two options: a Malbec, of course, and a Bubbly Rosé, each presented in 250-ml cans (SRP $13 per four-pack / $3.50 per individual can), available in major markets nationwide. Both types are dry and check in at 12.5% alcohol. Though a vintage is not stated on the cans, fruit is from the 2021 harvest.
The 100% certified organic fruit for the Le Petit Verre duo comes from the Tupungato Valley, a high-altitude sub-zone of Mendoza's Uco Valley, known for producing fruit with an abundance of aroma, flavor and freshness thanks to significant day-night temperature fluctuations and the intense Andean sunlight.
The canned wine category is booming. Sales are driven not just by millennials; consumers of all ages are gravitating toward the convenience, portability and portion control offered by the new-format packaging. The smaller 250-ml size also provides faster cooling -- always a plus.
"Wine-in-a-can fits neatly into today's active lifestyle, with consumers opting for wines that are 'easy,' both in terms of packaging and content. They are also interested in products that are healthier and more transparent, and the organics category offers that." -- Labid al Ameri, president, Origins Organic Imports
The medium-bodied, mono-varietal Le Petit Malbec reflects its upper-Uco Valley origins. This quality Malbec offers fig and berry aromas, mushroom notes, and well-rounded tannins.
Le Petit Bubbly Rosé, a lively blend of 50% Pinot Noir, 30% Syrah, 10% Pinot Gris and 10% Viognier, features strawberry and red berry aromas with orange zest notes.
Good things come in small, elegant packages!
Le Petit Verre Malbec and Bubbly Rosé: SRP $13 per 4-pack / $3.50 per can
Available in major markets nationwide from Origins Organic Imports
About Origins Organic Imports: Miami-based Origins Organic Imports is owned and run by husband-and-wife team Labid Ameri and Anne Bousquet, also the owners of Argentina's leading producer and exporter of certified-organic wines. With Origins Organic, Ameri and Bousquet are dedicated to introducing U.S. consumers to a growing roster of well-priced, high-quality certified- organic offerings from around the world, in addition to those from their own estate.
Media Contact
Kate Corcoran, Creative Palate Communications, +1 347 239 1976, kate@cpalate.com
SOURCE Origins Organic