LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made in a small Mexican village in Oaxaca, Mexico, Mezcal Rosaluna has officially launched in the United States and is available online and in-store. The handcrafted Mezcal is produced from self-grown agave and offers complex notes of both citrus and tropical fruits, combined with a hint of agave smoke and a silky smooth finish. Available in 750 milliliter bottles, the blend is 40% alcohol by volume and is certified vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, zero carb, plant-based, and carbon neutral.
Mezcal Rolsaluna is created by a brother and sister duo from the quaint town of Santiago Matatlán, which is often referred to as "The World Capital of Mezcal." Their family perfected the craft of creating Mezcal over the course of six generations, leaving the sibling duo with the ability to grow, farm, ferment, and distill agave from seed to bottle; the result of this is a fully-integrated process that is both sustainable and carbon neutral. The process begins by planting baby agaves and nurturing them for eight years, with hand-cleanings and constant maintenance of fresh, Matatlan soil. After eight years, the heart of the agave is harvested by removing the leaves and extracting just the sweetest part: the piña in the middle. These are then taken to an underground pit and carefully placed atop a stone-buried fire to be roasted for up to five days (adding that cooked, smokey flavor to the Mezcal). These roasted pineapples are then taken to a mill to extract juices and fiber, and are then fermented with water for up to eight days. Finally the remains are distilled, with the head and heart of the first distillation going back in for a second round, separating alcohol from water to truly enhance the purity of the Mezcal.
The result of this process is a robust Mezcal designed with intricate layers of complimentary flavors, all highlighted by a smooth finish. Its aroma is built on tropical fruits and notes of citrus, cinnamon, and ginger, all of which pair beautifully with the caramel notes of the roasted agave hearts. Mezcal Rosaluna pairs well with numerous drinks and fruits including cranberry, coffee, and grapefruit, while also leaving room for experimentation and design. The makers themselves have lovingly crafted 16 unique cocktail recipes that include Mezcal Rosaluna, including the Pink Moon Paloma, the Topo & Luna, and the Seventeen Fifty. No matter how it's mixed, every sip is a beautiful and intricately woven blend of flavors that is the result of generations of refinement from the World Capital of Mezcal.
Handcrafted in the foothills of Oaxaca Mexico, Mezcal Rosaluna is an authentic agave spirit developed over the course of six generations. It is self grown, processed, and distilled without GMOs, gluten, or carbs, making it vegan, plant-based, and carbon neutral. Bottles are available to purchase on Drizly and ReserveBar, with more information available on https://mezcalrosaluna.com/.
