MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opia, which launched in 2017, becoming an instant hit in its native France, is today an international phenomenon, distributed in over 30 countries in Europe and Asia, with 2020 sales in excess of 400,000 cases worldwide.
Opia Sparkling Chardonnay is created for health-conscious individuals looking for a sophisticated, high-quality alcohol-free wine alternative: no fermentation, no preservatives, no sulfites, and less than a third of the calories found in an average glass of wine. Versatile and vegan friendly, Opia Sparkling Chardonnay can be consumed without moderation and with peace of mind, by itself or in mixed drinks and mocktails. Check out the nutritional information on the back label!
Certified organic (Ecocert) vineyards in southwest France are the source for Opia, which is made from 100% Chardonnay grapes. Societal responsibility and respect for nature, soils and biodiversity are central to Ecocert certification, along with respect for those involved in farming those vineyards and for the local economies. Grapes are harvested in the pre-dawn hours and de-stemmed before undergoing a gentle crush. An eight-hour cold (4° C/39.2° F) maceration on the skins facilitates optimal extraction of polyphenols, anthocyanins, tannins and resveratrol. Pasteurization ensures a shelf life of up to five years. Bottles are made from recycled glass.
About Origins Organic Imports: Miami-based Origins Organic Imports was founded by husband-and-wife team Labid Ameri and Anne Bousquet, owners of Domaine Bousquet, Argentina's leading producer of organically grown wines. With Origins Organic, Ameri and Bousquet are dedicated to introducing U.S. consumers to a growing roster of well-priced, high-quality offerings from around the world, in addition to those from their own property.
