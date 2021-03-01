MIAMI, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origins Organic Imports LLC, a wine import company dedicated to bringing to market organically grown wines, launches today under its new name, and announces an expanded portfolio and new website, http://www.originsorganicimports.com. Formally WISD LLC, the importing arm of Domaine Bousquet, Miami-based Origins Organic now extends beyond Domaine Bousquet to embrace a growing collection of organically grown wines from around the world.
Founded by husband-and-wife team Labid Ameri and Anne Bousquet, this independent business venture is part of a long-term business strategy from the owners of Domaine Bousquet, Argentina's leading purveyor of organically grown wines. As Ameri, puts it: "Our vision is to become the largest importer of organic-fruit wines in the U.S., a source of well-priced, high-quality offerings from around the world, in addition to those from our own property, Domaine Bousquet."
Building on their success with Domaine Bousquet, Ameri and Bousquet are excited to expand their Origins Organic Imports portfolio, introducing new producers that share its founders' DNA of quality, conscience, and value. The Origins Organic Imports portfolio currently includes:
- Domaine Bouquet (Argentina)
- Gaia (Argentina)
- Lalande (Argentina)
- Natural Origins box wines (Argentina/Italy)
- Corvezzo (Italy)
- Danaus (Spain)
- Petit Comité (Spain)
For the two entrepreneurs, it's an organic evolution that follows on the heels of tremendous success, starting with Domaine Bousquet. In 2018, Domaine Bousquet sold around 60,000 cases. In 2019, that figure jumped to 112,000 cases, an increase of 87%. In 2020, Domaine Bousquet recorded sales of 181,000 cases, representing an increase of 62% over the previous year. Today, Domaine Bousquet is the largest organic wine brand from Argentina, Argentina's second fastest-growing brand of wines, and ranks among the top five organic wine brands sold in the United States.
Driving the success are three main Domaine Bousquet wines: Malbec Premium (+33%), Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (+130%), and Domaine Bousquet Charmat Sparkling White (+87%), joined in 2019 by Domaine Bousquet's Virgen collection of USDA certified-organic wines (+28%), plus 43,000 cases of the company's new-to-market 2020-debut Natural Origins box wines.
Former economist Bousquet credits the success to a long-term strategy finally bearing fruit. "We started our import company in 2014 and it took five years to build those strong relationships with distributors. Now we are able to offer that benefit to other producers around the world."
Ameri clarifies: "As a company we are laser-focused on pricing. Recently we have worked one-on-one with our 25 distributors to ensure, as much as possible, that our wines at retail have consistent pricing nationally. Pricing consistency drives volume."
Media Contact
Kate Corcoran, Creative Palate Communications, +1 347 239 1976, kate@cpalate.com
SOURCE Origins Organic Imports LLC