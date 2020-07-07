- Enhanced with natural Mediterranean Citrus flavors of Bergamot, Grapefruit and Orange. - Easy cocktail for everyone to make at home. Just add your favorite bubbles! - With no artificial flavors or sweeteners, our low-calorie Spritz has everything you need to create versatile cocktails and memorable moments. - Based on Purity Signature 34 Edition Organic Vodka, winner of over 150 medals - with its heart slowly distilled 34 times for extra purity and smoothness.