InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to carry a drink while snowboarding on the slopes," said an inventor, from Tappen, N.Y., "so I invented the H 2 O SNOW. My design could help to keep a snowboarder safe and hydrated as well as reduce the amount of littering on the slopes."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to transport a drink while snowboarding. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a drink. As a result, it increases maneuverability and convenience and it could enhance safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for snowboarding enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-drink-holder-for-snowboarders-hbr-105-301486920.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.