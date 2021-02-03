PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an artisanal and authentic way to add delicious Creole flavor to your favorite food," said an inventor, from Pomona, Calif., "so I invented AJUAA FOOD PRODUCTS. My design saves time by eliminating the need to make a homemade hot sauce, spread or salsa."
The invention provides a delicious and spicy line of salsa, hot sauce and spread. In doing so, it offers a tasty alternative to traditional sauces and condiments. As a result, it can be used to enhance the natural flavors of a wide variety of food items. The invention features a versatile and flavorful design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.
The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-delicious-line-of-salsa-hot-sauce--spread-rvs-116-301219786.html
SOURCE InventHelp