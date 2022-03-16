InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy breakfast for family members who are on-the-go," said an inventor, from Rome, Ga., "so I invented BREAKFAST NOODLES. My tasty breakfast option could solve the problem of what to serve for breakfast each day."

The invention provides a delicious new breakfast option. In doing so, it offers a satisfying alternative to traditional breakfast foods. As a result, it could save time in the morning and it enhances flavor and taste. The invention features a unique design that is easy to prepare and consume so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-delicious-new-breakfast-option-aat-4671-301503883.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.