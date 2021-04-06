PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I constantly misjudge the lid opening and spill coffee when drinking in the car and in other dimly lit environments," said an inventor, from Menifee, Calif. "I thought there should be an easier way to locate the coffee lid opening, so I invented the NEON LIPS. My design offers an improved coffee cup lid that is easy to handle and use especially in darker locations."
The patent-pending invention provides a fun, trendy and effective way to identify the opening of a coffee cup lid in a dark setting. In doing so, this added safety feature prevents the user from accidentally attempting to drink from the wrong spot on the lid. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and burns and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, coffee shops and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1502, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-identify-a-coffee-lid-opening-sdb-1502-301261373.html
SOURCE InventHelp