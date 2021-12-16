InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beverage cup that enables you to easily determine which drink is yours at a party," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the MY CUP. My design could help to prevent wastage of beverages and cups."

The invention provides an effective way to identify your beverage cup. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to marking a cup with a pen. As a result, it prevents users from accidentally drinking another person's drink and it reduces confusion and the spread of germs. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

