PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Paper straws tend to get soggy while sipping on a drink. I thought there could be a more appealing way to continue using the same paper straw," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the SIP AND ZIP. My design helps to reduce the annoyance and waste associated with using traditional paper straws."
The patent pending invention provides an improved paper straw for drinking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drink from a soggy paper straw. As a result, it reduces the number of paper straws used. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial eating and drinking establishments, hospitals, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-paper-drinking-straws-sdb-1524-301219783.html
SOURCE InventHelp