InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty cookie to serve during parties, the holidays and other special events," said an inventor, from Sun City, Ariz., "so I invented the UMKA. My design eliminates the need to prepare homemade cookies from scratch and it offers an alternative to traditional store-bought baked goods."

The invention provides a new line of delicious cookies. In doing so, it offers a flavorful taste and a novel shape. As a result, it could satisfy sweet cravings. The invention features a unique design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bakeries, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2846, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

