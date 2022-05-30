InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a trucker and I thought there could be a better way to enjoy a burger meal while on the road," said an inventor, from Big Rapids, Mich., "so I invented THE BURGER BUDDY. My design prevents sauces and toppings from dropping or spilling onto your clothes."

The invention provides an improved way to eat a burger while driving/riding in a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent embarrassing food stains. It also ensures that clothing and upholstery are protected. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

