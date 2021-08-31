PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a spill-free way to remove liquids from a bowl without tilting or pouring," said an inventor, from Oxnard, Calif., "so I invented the BOWL POP. My design helps to prevent soggy food items and waste."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of separating solid foods from liquids within a bowl. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bowls. As a result, it reduces messes and it helps to keep foods crunchy, crisp and appetizing. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
