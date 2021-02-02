PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to chop, organize and transfer cut food items," said an inventor, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so I invented the CHOP AND CATCH. My design increases efficiency while prepping meals in the kitchen."

The invention provides an improved alternative to traditional cutting boards. In doing so, it eases the task of transferring cut food into a secondary container. As a result, it saves time and effort and it prevents cut food items from mixing together. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-cutting-board-for-transferring-cut-food-pho-2805-301213042.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.