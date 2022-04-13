InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way for patrons to adjust the temperature when dining in a booth," said an inventor, from Moses Lake, Wash., "so I invented the TEMPERATURE REGULATING RESTAURANT BOOTH. My design could make eating in a restaurant booth more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides added comfort when sitting in a restaurant booth. In doing so, it could contribute to greater customer satisfaction. It also could increase revenue for an establishment. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

SOURCE InventHelp

