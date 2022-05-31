InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a delicious line of infused cocktails that can be consumed alone or with other ingredients," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the SEXY HOOCH. My flavorful design could contribute to better tasting food and beverages."

The invention provides a unique line of infused cocktails. In doing so, it can be consumed as an alcoholic beverage, compote, glaze, etc. As a result, it offers a delicious taste and it could save time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a versatile and novel design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-767, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

