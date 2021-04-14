InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always on the go, and my diet requires me to eat four or five meals a day," said an inventor from Austin, Texas. "I needed a way to keep foods cool throughout the day and heat them up in a quick manner without having access to a microwave or power source."

He developed PREP-O-WARE to provide access to hot meals when no power sources are available. As such, it keeps foods cool before use and heats them up when needed while on the go. In other words, it combines the functionality of both refrigerators and microwave ovens into one unit. Thus, it saves time and effort on meal preparation and reduces the expense of eating out. It also facilitates balanced meals for a healthier diet while dining away from home. In addition, users will appreciate how lightweight, compact and portable it is.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-meal-container-that-cools-and-heats-aup-1287-301261963.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.