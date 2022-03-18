InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new recyclable packaging design for food products sold in grocery stores," said an inventor, from Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FRESH PACKAGE. My design reduces the foam waste associated with traditional food packaging trays."

The invention provides an improved packaging option for perishable food products. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using current foam trays. As a result, it ensures that food items are contained and it reduces the environmental impact on landfills. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use and dispose of so it is ideal for the wholesale food and food packaging industry and grocery stores.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

