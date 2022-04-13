InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tamper-proof accessory to prevent the tampering or consumption of food and drinks by delivery drivers," said an inventor, from Apple Valley, Calif., "so I invented the TAKEOUT THERMO TAMPER PROOF BAG. My design would protect food items and keep them warm during the delivery process."

The invention prevents a delivery worker from tampering with a food/beverage order. It also ensures that delivered food is warm and appetizing. As a result, it provides added peace of mind for consumers and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tamper-proof-food-delivery-bag-ocm-1495-301520708.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.