InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and refreshing treat for adults to enjoy at the pool, parties, the bar and other occasions," said an inventor, from Fort Wayne, Ind., "so I invented the ALCOHOL POPSICLE. My design eliminates the need to serve alcoholic or mixed drinks in glasses."

The invention provides a tasty frozen treat option for adults. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. As a result, it enhances taste and satisfaction and it prevents spillage of alcoholic beverages. The invention features a novel design that is easy to serve and consume so it is ideal for individuals ages 21 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-2414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tasty-frozen-treat-option-for-adults-ctk-2414-301427514.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.