PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was disappointed by the wait time and food presentation when dining out," said an inventor from Washington, DC. "This inspired me to develop a system through which patrons could monitor their order to specification."

She developed R-W'S IDEAS to simplify order taking by providing patrons with complete access to a wide array of services. The use of this invention may result in quicker service and accurate orders that could improve the customer service experience. Additionally, it may save workers time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

