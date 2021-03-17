InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a quick and mess-free way to fill bags with meat from the meat grinder," said one of two inventors, from Harrisonburg, Va., "so we invented the EASY FILL MEAT FUNNEL. Our design offers a cleaner, time-saving alternative to traditional methods."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to transfer ground meat from a grinder into a food storage bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also saves time and effort and it helps to prevent messes. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

