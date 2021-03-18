InventHelp_Logo

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We like to cook and grill and thought there could be a more convenient way to stir sauces, soups and other dishes," said one of two inventors, from Chesapeake, Va., "so we invented the BURBEY QUE. Our design helps to ensure consistent and even cooking and it helps to prevent sticking."

The invention provides an effective way to consistently stir sauces or food in a pot or pan. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually stir. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent food items from sticking or burning within the pot or pan. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

