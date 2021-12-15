InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father cannot take food by mouth, however, he is always asking to taste chicken or a cheeseburger," said one of the inventors from Topeka, Kan. "This inspired us to develop moisturizing swabs infused with a vast array of delectable tastes."

They developed the TASTY SWABS to provide an easy to use means to provide the taste of various enjoyable foods to curb cravings. This reasonably-priced invention may offer individuals some semblance of normalcy.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1557, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-delectable-tastes-ksc-1557-301442280.html

SOURCE InventHelp

