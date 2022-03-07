InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more convenient way for anyone to enjoy homemade potato salad," said one of two inventors, from Queen Creek, Ariz., "so we invented MRS BAILEY'S POTATO SALAD. Our design offers a wonderful dish that can be served at parties, picnics and other gatherings."

The invention provides a delicious new type of potato salad. In doing so, it eliminates the need to prepare potato salad from scratch. As a result, it increases convenience and it can be served with lunch or dinner. The invention features a delicious and satisfying recipe that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for households, commercial eating establishments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes and a prototype sample is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

